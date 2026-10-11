Padres All-Star Free Agent Wants to Remain in San Diego for 'Many More' Years

The San Diego Padres' offseason is underway after losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series in four games.

The Padres will look to carry their second-half momentum into 2027, but doing so could be difficult with a much different group of players expected to take the field next spring.

The Padres have 17 potential free agents, including All-Star reliever Jason Adam.

Adam avoided arbitration with the Padres last year by signing a $6.6 million deal before the start of the 2026 season. Now, he will enter the open market.

However, Adam made his intentions clear: He wants to remain in San Diego.

“I love it here,” Adam said to reporters in the clubhouse after NLDS Game 4. “I think it’s the best setup in all of baseball, between the fans, the guys in this clubhouse, the coaching staff, life in San Diego. It’s been a privilege to be here the last few years.

"I hope there’s many more.”

Adam is a high-leverage option when healthy. Unfortunately for him and the Padres, that wasn't the case in 2026.

Adam missed nearly three months of the 2026 season with a right shoulder strain.

With that in mind, Adams joked that he might become pretty affordable entering the offseason.

“I feel like with the injuries, I’ve made myself pretty affordable,” he said.

Jason Adam Has Become a Key Part of San Diego’s Bullpen

Adam returned in September and played a key role for the Padres in October.

In 38 regular-season appearances, Adam posted a 2.62 ERA, 22 strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP and allowed a .233 batting average against. In the postseason, he allowed one run over 3.1 innings for a 2.70 ERA.

The 35-year-old has spent the last three-plus seasons in San Diego and was in his second stint with the club. His first stint came in 2017.

Adam signed a minor league deal with the Padres in 2017. He did not play with the big-league club until his second stint, which came in July 2024.

The Padres traded for Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for prospects Dylan Lesko, Homer Bush Jr. and J.D. Gonzalez.

In 2025, Adam made his first All-Star appearance, posting a 1.93 ERA, 70 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP in 65 games and 65.1 innings.

The Padres have a ton to take care of this offseason, but Adam will hope he's at the top of the priority list for the Friars.

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