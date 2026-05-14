Padres Notes: Veteran Predicted to Be Cut, Mason Miller Making Change, SD Stars Put on Blast

The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday evening despite trailing, 1-0, heading into the ninth inning. The Friars improved to 25-17 on the year thanks to a Gavin Sheets three-run home run to cap off an electric two-out rally in the top of the ninth.

After San Diego collected just four hits across the first eight innings of the game, Fernando Tatis Jr. grounded out to kick off the ninth inning and Manny Machado lined out three pitches later. Miguel Andujar got on base with a single and Xander Bogaerts earned a walk to set the stage for Sheets. He met the moment and insured that his team remained at the top of the National League West.

Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski fanned 10 Padres across seven scoreless innings of work, but it was closer Abner Uribe who was charged with the loss and his second blown save of the season.

In other news, a veteran pitcher was predicted to be released as his tumultuous 2026 trudges on. The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee wasn't too confident that the 29-year-old with a 9.28 ERA will continue in a Friars jersey past this weekend.

On the opposite end of the pitching spectrum, Mason Miller is planning to elevate his already untouchable nature and potentially improve upon his 0.92 ERA posted thus far. The change deals with his 101.3 mph average fastball speed, and one that opposing batter have an average of just .167 against.

Finally, the stars of the Padres have recently been put on blast as some run producing struggles have been a little too frequent for comfort, despite being first in the NL West. MLB.com's AJ Cassavell critiqued the offensive woes of San Diego, but also detailed how high the ceiling can be for this team if the stars play up to what the fans are used to seeing.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Predicted to Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher Amid Struggles

Padres’ Mason Miller Planning Major Change to Elevate Game Even Further

Padres Stars Put on Blast Amid Early Season Struggles

Former Dodgers, Red Sox Castoff Turning Into Steal for Padres

Padres' Matt Waldron Sets Unfortunate Franchise Record With Roster Spot in Jeopardy

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres are planning on Lucas Giolito making his debut this weekend in Seattle, per @sdutKevinAcee.



It appears Saturday or Sunday are most likely. pic.twitter.com/LbBzkND1aE — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 14, 2026

Most 101.0+ mph pitches as SP under pitch tracking (2008 including playoffs):



Jacob Misiorowski: 192

Hunter Greene: 171

Jacob deGrom: 54

Justin Verlander: 52

Yordano Ventura: 37

Jordan Hicks: 34

Noah Syndergaard: 31 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 14, 2026

Might be time for a permanent infield move for Fernando Tatis Jr.



He’s special! — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) May 13, 2026

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