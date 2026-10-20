Padres Notes: Yankees Interested in SD Pitcher, 3 Lower-Cost Free Agents to Target, First Offseason Move

The San Diego Padres have a right-handed pitcher who has generated trade interest from the New York Yankees. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have expressed interest in right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada numerous times over the last few years. It's possible this is the offseason they pursue and complete a deal.

In other news, the Friars have no shortage of options this offseason amid a free agent class that is considerably larger than most teams. Amid the options on their own team, the Padres have also been known to try to balance a budget and spend effectively. The team at Padres On SI detailed some of the lower-cost free agents San Diego may go for this Winter.

Finally, speaking of all the moves that can be made, there is one that the Friars must start with this offseason. Keeping the core of the bullpen together appears to be one of the most crucial to-do list items of the offseason, but another reliever is not only drawing league-wide interest, but is expected to receive a huge contract ahead of the 2027 campaign.

The reliever in question is coming off an elite season with an ERA of 2.83 and was among the best in baseball in terms of his average fastball velocity (ranking in the 98th percentile), swing-and-miss percentage (97th percentile) and limiting a barrel to just 3.8% of his offerings (99th percentile). The southpaw knows that MLB is a business at the end of the day, but has repeatedly made his intentions known about where he wants to play in the future.

“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” he said after the team's postseason exit. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”

Only time will tell what the Padres end up doing this offseason, but with countless decisions to make and the sting of another early postseason exit, anything can happen.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Yankees Have Shown Trade Interest in Padres 27-Year-Old Reliever: Report

3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the San Diego Padres

The First Move the Padres Front Office Must Make This Offseason

Padres Could Be Aggressive Early in Free Agency Before Lockout

The Padres Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Padres Tweets of the Day

Here are three lower-cost free agents who fit the San Diego Padres perfectly this offseason👀👀



Do you want to see SD pursue any of these players? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TSQlr5k9bQ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 19, 2026

The Hanshin Tigers have agreed to post Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato.



He was phenomenal in 2026...



.306 AVG, .991 OPS, 39 HR, 106 RBI, 82 XBH pic.twitter.com/iz26zfgYVn — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) October 19, 2026

Ethan Salas isn’t the only young catcher in the Padres organization worth tracking.



Ty Harvey is another name to watch. Harvey hit .251 w/ a .725 OPS, 11 2Bs, 5 HRs and 38 RBI in the 2026 regular season. pic.twitter.com/BgrQfElDya — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 20, 2026

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