Padres free-agent left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon appears to be on his way out of San Diego.

Morejon, who's expected to earn a contract potentially upwards of $100 million, is one of the most sought-after free agents currently on the market.

The latest update from USA Today's Bob Nightengale only adds to the feeling that Morejon's time in San Diego will be coming to an end, as one team is making an aggressive push to land him — a push that will likely price Morejon out of San Diego.

"The New York Yankees, who have already spent $48.4 million on free agent relievers this winter, have made free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon their No. 1 priority and have become ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout, persons involved with negotiations say," Nightengale wrote on X/Twitter.

The New York Yankees, who have already spent $48.4 million on free agent relievers this winter, have made free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon their No. 1 priority and have become ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout, persons involved with… — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 27, 2026

The Yankees have been heavily linked to Morejon this offseason, with numerous reports linking the two sides. While the Yankees have already added four relievers this offseason, they seem focused on creating a "superbullpen," similar to what the Padres had in 2026.

Adding Morejon would do just that.

While the Padres would love to retain Morejon, his price always seemed to be too high for San Diego. The Padres currently need to rebuild an entire starting rotation, and spending nine figures on a reliever wouldn't make a whole lot of sense.

Moreover, the Padres signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a three-year, $21 million deal this week. That move seemed to signal the team was moving on from Morejon, knowing he'd likely be out of their price range.

Who Will the Padres Sign if They're Out on Adrian Morejon?

First and foremost, the Padres need to add a starting pitcher.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported earlier this week that the team was "closing in" on a deal for a top starter. The best starting pitcher left on the market is right-hander Michael King, and it would make sense for the two sides to reunite this offseason.

Beyond pitching, the Padres have been heavily linked to Chicago Cubs free-agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who's seeking a nine-figure contract of his own. The Padres appear to be the favorite to land Suzuki. Signing him would move Fernando Tatis Jr. to second base, a position he prefers.

The Padres will likely want to add at least one more starting pitcher before the expected lockout. It remains to be seen if they have enough time to accomplish all of this before Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires.

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