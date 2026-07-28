Padres Predicted to Deal All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Before Deadline

The San Diego Padres haven't made a decision about whether they will be buyers or sellers ahead of next week's trade deadline. Either way, one player they may end up moving is All-Star left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon.

Morejon is a major trade candidate as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and he's almost certainly set to be out of San Diego's price range. Dennis Lin of The Athletic named Morejon as the Padres player who will be wearing a new uniform come Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. PT.

"Whether A.J. Preller buys or sells, Morejon will become a coveted free agent this winter; the Padres must consider extracting value while they still can," Lin wrote.

"A younger, more potent version of $72 million reliever Tanner Scott, Morejon has emerged as the hardest-throwing left-hander in baseball. He might end up as the best bullpen arm moved at the trade deadline (if Mason Miller stays put)."

Morejon is making $3.9 million in 2026, and his value, even as a rental, could be huge.

While the Padres would love to keep their shutdown reliever until at least the end of the season for a playoff push, they could move him to upgrade another position — such as the starting rotation — and still feel comfortable about their bullpen.

As things stand, the Padres are two games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League, sitting with a .500 record at 53-53. Their next six games are against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, two of baseball's worst teams.

Morejon could end up being the best reliever traded at this year's deadline, and according to Lin, many around baseball expect him to be moved.

"Given his proximity to free agency and the Padres’ need for starting pitching, several team and league sources believe Preller ultimately will be compelled to trade Morejon — perhaps for immediate help at other positions, or prospects who could be flipped for major leaguers," Lin wrote.

"Some of the same sources believe Preller would prefer to exhaust other paths before seriously considering a deal."

The southpaw is in his eighth season in the league, all with the Padres. Morejon earned his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and has continued his stellar play in 2026.

In 49 appearances this season, Morejon has tallied 63 strikeouts along with an 8-2 record and a 3.20 ERA. He's been a dominant relief pitcher for the Padres after an unlucky start to the year, sporting a 1.77 ERA across 35.2 innings since May 10.

Just about every contender would love to add Morejon to their bullpen — potentially even as their closer — heading into the postseason. The New York Yankees have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Morejon if he's ultimately moved.

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