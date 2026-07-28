Padres Star Involved in Trade Rumors Sends Clear Message to Front Office

The trade deadline is a week away, and teams all across Major League Baseball are gearing up for what should be an active event.

One team that has been involved in multiple trade rumors over the last few weeks is the San Diego Padres. Many around the league don't know what to expect from the Padres' front office, with San Diego likely to both buy and sell.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is always looking to be aggressive when it comes to trade deals. But given that San Diego is fighting for a playoff spot in a crowded National League, it could make life tougher on him.

Multiple players have seen their names thrown into trade rumors, with infielder Ty France being one of them. France has put together a breakout season so far with the Padres, and he sent a message to the front office ahead of the trade deadline.

“This is where we wanted to be for multiple reasons,” France said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I never felt like my time here was finished when I was traded. I always pictured myself playing for the San Diego Padres for a long time. Now getting that opportunity again, this is where I want to be.”

France has hit .286 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .886. The slugger has been one the most consistent threat in the Padres lineup this season, so losing him would be tough as the team heads toward the stretch run of the year.

The veteran has fit in nicely with the rest of the guys in the clubhouse in his second stint with the organization, and it's clear that he feels comfortable. Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. even made his plea to the front office not to trade France ahead of the deadline.

But there is another reason why France doesn't want to be traded: his wife is pregnant.

“My wife is almost 30 weeks pregnant with twins,” he said. “So being traded right now would not be the most ideal.”

France understands that being traded is part of the business side of everything. The veteran has been dealt multiple times over his career, including from the Padres to the Seattle Mariners in 2020.

“When you’ve been traded as much as I have,” France said, “it’s hard not to get a little PTSD at this time of year.”

It remains to be seen if France will remain in San Diego, but all he can do is hope for the best. France signed a minor league deal to return to the Padres over the offseason, and his impressive year has increased his value around the league.

On the one hand, the Padres likely need France to make a playoff push. On the other hand, getting value for France — who will command a significant pay increase this offseason when he hits free agency — could be a smart move.

Once the trade deadline expires, the Padres' players should feel a sigh of relief, knowing that no more roster moves will be taking place. But until then, there will be some anxious days in the clubhouse as San Diego tries to improve their playoff positioning before Aug. 3.

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