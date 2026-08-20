Padres Reportedly Hesitant to Call Up Ethan Salas for One Unexpected Reason

The San Diego Padres have been contemplating the move to potentially call up top prospect Ethan Salas ahead of September.

Salas has been dominating at Triple-A after a recent promotion, and his play has made waves throughout the organization. San Diego could bolster the roster for the final month of the season and potentially even into the playoffs if they were to bring Salas to the team.

In 15 games at Triple-A, Salas is hitting .351 with three home runs and 20 RBIs, while posting an incredible 1.075 OPS. After an injury-filled 2025 season, Salas has broken out, giving the Padres a glimpse into his full potential.

But for Salas to be eligible for postseason play, he would need to be on the 40-man roster before Sept. 1. However, while the team is certainly interested in bringing Salas to the big leagues, the organization is reportedly hesitant for one reason.

With the impending lockout in baseball, if Salas is on the 40-man roster, the team wouldn't be able to contact him over the offseason until everything gets resolved. Salas also wouldn't be able to get any at-bats in Triple-A if the major league season is postponed or canceled.

According to Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the team is weighing all of this information before deciding on Salas.

"However, there is little concern that Salas would not stay as physically ready — and even more ready — than most players during the expected lockout," Acee added. "The team considers his work ethic to be among his greatest attributes."

Should the Padres Promote Ethan Salas to MLB?

Giving Salas some reps in the major leagues this year could be beneficial, especially since the team sees him as the catcher of the future. But the impending lockout does make everything a little more unclear than in a regular year.

Salas has been at the center of the Padres' farm system for years, and the 20-year-old has proven himself to be ready for a chance. Even with the potential lockout, the Padres should bring Salas to the big leagues for the remainder of the season.

Manager Craig Stammen left the door cracked open on a potential call-up of Salas ahead of the final month.

“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”

Salas could work in a catching trio with Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin. Having Salas on the roster could give both Campusano and Fermin some extra days off before the playoffs, which would be beneficial overall.

Both Campusano and Fermin have landed on the injured list this season, so Salas could be an insurance option for the Padres.

Moreover, Salas is a left-handed bat, something that the Padres lack on the bench.

Overall, there aren't very many downsides to giving Salas a chance in the big leagues for the final month, exposing the 20-year-old to the speed of the game. This could bode well for him long-term, and the Padres may be able to start the year with him on the roster next season (if there is a next season).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news