Padres Manager Doesn't Rule Out Ethan Salas Call-Up This Season

The San Diego Padres are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, winning five straight games and 15 of their last 19 overall.

This has allowed San Diego to claim a wild-card spot in the National League, leapfrogging six teams.

But the roster may not be set yet, as the organization is reportedly considering bringing top prospect Ethan Salas up to the major leagues. Salas, 20, is the team's No. 1 overall prospect, and was recently promoted to Triple-A.

Padres manager Craig Stammen reflected on the possibility that Salas could be called up to the team at some point before the regular season ends.

“He’s definitely capable of being a major-league player at any point, and that will be a decision for the organization as we go forward,” Stammen said. “But I think right now, him having not played a full season for a while, we got to continue to go on that path. And although we’re really excited about him, you know, continue to stay patient, especially with our catching situation in the big leagues right now.”

Teams all over baseball like to bring up prospects in September, giving them a taste of the big leagues. But if the Padres want Salas to have the chance to play in the postseason, he will need to be on the 40-man roster before the end of August.

San Diego has a big decision to make around its top prospect, and it's one that the organization won't make lightly. The last thing the Padres want to do is bring him up too early in his development, hindering the progress he has made this season.

Salas is in the midst of a breakout season after an injury-filled 2025. In 11 games at Triple-A so far, Salas is hitting .326 with two home runs and 13 RBIs, while posting an OPS of 1.009.

Should the Padres Call Ethan Salas Up?

A few weeks ago, the Padres looked to be in trouble at the catcher spot. Now, however, it's turned into a real strength.

Luis Campusano has returned from the IL and continued his breakout season, hitting .314 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .923. The catcher missed time due to a toe injury, but he's now healthy and dominating for the Padres, hitting .348 in August.

Alongside Campusano is Freddy Fermin, who entered the year as the starting catcher but dealt with multiple foul balls to the head that forced him to have two stints on the IL.

He's now healthy and swinging a hot bat, hitting .333 since returning on July 17 with an OPS of .825. In August, he's hitting .381.

As for Salas, he is a left-handed hitter, so he could be helpful on a team lacking a left-hander off the bench.

San Diego could theoretically use Salas as a third catcher behind Campusano and Fermin.

“Hypothetically,” Stammen said, “he’s a left-handed bat, so you could play him against right-handed pitching. And we feel comfortable with him behind the plate defensively against anybody. He proved that in the last couple spring trainings.”

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