Padres Roundup: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Manny Machado Injury Update, New Owners Send Message
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1-0, on Tuesday evening and fell to 71-62 on the year in frustrating fashion.
Michael King fanned seven across seven scoreless innings of work. The lone run of the game came off the bat of Oneil Cruz, turning a 98 mph changeup from Mason Miller (an offering he has thrown less than 25 times this season) into a two-out solo home run that eventually decided the series.
In other news, a former Padre announced his retirement at 33 years old. His major league tenure in San Diego included just 20 games in 2022.
In current Padres news, there is an injury update regarding superstar Manny Machado's index finger after he could be seen in obvious pain taking his final two swings on Monday. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his third baseman who is familiar with this injury and called it "a constant thing."
“He’s got a bruise right on the inside of his index finger, and it just irritates it every time he hits it off the end of the bat,” Stammen said. “ … They’ll take care of it. He’s got a little sleeve that he’s going to wear now, and hopefully it’s not something that lingers for very long.”
Finally, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones — the Padres' new owners — sent a clear message to Friar faithful during their introductory press conference on Monday.
"We are competitive," Jones. "We want to win. What does that look like? It may take a lot of different pictures and scenarios of what it could be, and we will see, but please understand how competitive we are."
Feliciano also spoke on the similarities he, his wife and the people of San Diego all share and how it will help build a winning foundation at Petco Park.
“We share something important with San Diego — the willingness to dream big and the belief that the impossible can become possible,” Feliciano said.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Infamous Former Padres Infielder Suddenly Retires at 33
Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injury in Concerning Development
Padres' New Owners Send Clear Message on Spending: 'We Want to Win'
Padres Make Major Announcement on Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove
Padres’ New Owners Face $3.9 Billion Question After Record Purchase: Analysis
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson