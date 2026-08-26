Padres Roundup: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Manny Machado Injury Update, New Owners Send Message

The San Diego Padres lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1-0, on Tuesday evening and fell to 71-62 on the year in frustrating fashion.

Michael King fanned seven across seven scoreless innings of work. The lone run of the game came off the bat of Oneil Cruz, turning a 98 mph changeup from Mason Miller (an offering he has thrown less than 25 times this season) into a two-out solo home run that eventually decided the series.

In other news, a former Padre announced his retirement at 33 years old. His major league tenure in San Diego included just 20 games in 2022.

In current Padres news, there is an injury update regarding superstar Manny Machado's index finger after he could be seen in obvious pain taking his final two swings on Monday. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his third baseman who is familiar with this injury and called it "a constant thing."

“He’s got a bruise right on the inside of his index finger, and it just irritates it every time he hits it off the end of the bat,” Stammen said. “ … They’ll take care of it. He’s got a little sleeve that he’s going to wear now, and hopefully it’s not something that lingers for very long.”

Finally, José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones — the Padres' new owners — sent a clear message to Friar faithful during their introductory press conference on Monday.

"We are competitive," Jones. "We want to win. What does that look like? It may take a lot of different pictures and scenarios of what it could be, and we will see, but please understand how competitive we are."

Feliciano also spoke on the similarities he, his wife and the people of San Diego all share and how it will help build a winning foundation at Petco Park.

“We share something important with San Diego — the willingness to dream big and the belief that the impossible can become possible,” Feliciano said.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Infamous Former Padres Infielder Suddenly Retires at 33

Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injury in Concerning Development

Padres' New Owners Send Clear Message on Spending: 'We Want to Win'

Padres Make Major Announcement on Nick Pivetta, Joe Musgrove

Padres’ New Owners Face $3.9 Billion Question After Record Purchase: Analysis

Padres Tweets of the Day

The INFAMOUS former Padres infielder has announced his retirement from baseball (read more below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XVbmmo0Ux6 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 25, 2026

New Padres owners Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano's line about spending within their means stood out to @MartyCaswell.



"They're the richest ownership group the Padres have ever had, so perhaps that could mean something good." pic.twitter.com/EzltGMv9YP — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 25, 2026

Down for the Brown and the Gold. pic.twitter.com/OY9VVGeZID — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2026

Padres superstar Manny Machado is dealing with an injury in a concerning development as his offensive struggles continue😳😳😳



Read below for the latest on Machado's injury⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zQnJf4LuOx — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 25, 2026

Compliments to the chef. pic.twitter.com/1LpXrtDbCa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2026

New Padres owner Kwanza Jones took photos of reporters during her intro press conference 🥹📷



(Via @Padres) pic.twitter.com/2v9CTw0Wg2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2026

Ready for their close-up. pic.twitter.com/VW6fCJh8ou — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2026

Mason Miller's slider was the nastiest pitch in baseball last night, a 125 proStuff+ at 88.4 mph across 15 thrown, backing up a clean inning with two strikeouts. Zack Wheeler's curveball graded next at 124, Kyle Hart's splitter at 122. pic.twitter.com/DbaMcvHBS6 — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 25, 2026

Carrying the legacy forward. pic.twitter.com/muRjlIL54e — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2026

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