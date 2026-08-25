Padres' Manny Machado Dealing With Injury in Concerning Development

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado is dealing with an injury around his index finger that the team has been monitoring.

During the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, Machado was in obvious pain following his last two swings. The veteran tucked his hand in after the swing, showing some discomfort.

But the veteran was able to stay in the game to give the Padres a fighting chance. After the loss, Padres manager Craig Stammen provided an update on Machado's finger.

“He’s got a bruise right on the inside of his index finger, and it just irritates it every time he hits it off the end of the bat,” Stammen said. “ … They’ll take care of it. He’s got a little sleeve that he’s going to wear now, and hopefully it’s not something that lingers for very long.”

It's unknown when Machado's injury first occurred, with him not giving too much away. But Machado didn't seem too worried about the issue, saying that it happens every season.

“A while,” he said of how long it's been affecting him. “It happens every year. It’s a constant thing. I’ve got [messed] up fingers.”

Machado will now wear a protective sleeve on his finger, with the hope that he can manage the issue. The veteran has struggled at the plate for much of the season, hitting .215 with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .711.

The injury hasn't impacted Machado's availability, with him still playing every night. Machado has played in 1,734 games since the beginning of the 2015 season, which is 32 games more than any other major leaguer.

“They pay me to play,” Machado said.

Machado's injury will be watched closely moving forward, but he has played through worse. Unless the injury worsens, the veteran won't be missing any games.

Against the Pirates, Machado went 0-for-3 with two walks. But he wasn't alone, as the entire team struggled at the plate, going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Dropping the opening game of the series was tough, but this Padres team has been on fire of late. Since the All-Star Break, San Diego has been one of the best teams in baseball, putting itself right into the playoff conversation.

The Padres currently own the final wild-card spot in the National League, holding a two-game lead over the rival Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego will need a healthy-enough Machado to reach the postseason, giving this team a boost down the stretch.

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