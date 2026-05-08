Padres Shake Up Lineup vs Cardinals: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, More

The San Diego Padres are looking to get back in the win column on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Padres lost Thursday's series opener, 2-1, behind two decisions that unfortunately came back to bite manager Craig Stammen.

On Friday, the Padres will look for their offense to wake up, which is likely why Stammen made yet another change to the lineup.

Padres Starting Lineup

Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Manny Machado, 3B Gavin Sheets, 1B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Miguel Andujar, DH Ramón Laureano, LF Freddy Fermin, C Sung-Mun Song, 2B

Bogaerts has been moved up to the No. 2 hole while Andujar is down to the sixth spot. Moreover, Laureano — who earlier this year was the team's everyday leadoff hitter — has been moved all the way down to the No. 7 spot amid his struggles.

Tatis remains in the five-hole as he continues to struggle this season.

Padres vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning is taking the mound for the Padres in his second start of the season.

Canning, who ruptured his Achilles last June with the New York Mets, impressed in his season debut last weekend.

Canning went five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts. Manager Craig Stammen loved what he saw from the newest Padre.

“I think this is what we expected when we signed him — that he had the potential to be someone that we could rely on and count on and get quality starts consistently through the season,” Stammen said after the game. “… He’s coming off a major injury. There’s bound to be hiccups. But he’s off to a good start, and we feel very confident about him going forward.”

Opposite Canning will be Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy, who's putting together an impressive bounce back season.

McGreevy had a 4.42 ERA across 95.2 innings last season. This year, he's made seven starts, sporting a 2.52 ERA across 39.1 innings.

McGreevy faced the Padres at Petco Park last year, allowing four runs over six innings while earning the win.

How to Watch Padres vs Cardinals on Friday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 8 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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