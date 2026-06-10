Padres Sign Ex-First-Round Pick Amid Series vs Triple-A Team That Just Cut Him

The San Diego Padres have signed a player that was just released by their current opponent at the Triple-A level.

According to Triple-A El Paso broadcaster Tim Hagerty, the Padres signed first baseman/outfielder Nick Pratto, who was released from the Texas Rangers organization on Tuesday.

The El Paso Chihuahuas are currently in a series against the Round Rock Express, the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. That allowed Pratto to pack up his home locker and join the visiting team's clubhouse just one day after being released.

Player switching clubhouses alert - Nick Pratto released by Texas and signed by San Diego while the @epchihuahuas are visiting Round Rock.



He packed up his home locker and became a visiting player mid-series. — Tim Hagerty (@tdhagerty) June 10, 2026

Who is Nick Pratto?

Pratto, 27, was initially drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He quickly became a top prospect in the organization, ranking as the No. 2 overall prospect for Kansas City in 2018.

He was ranked as the team's No. 3 prospect in 2022, the year he made his MLB debut. He appeared in 49 big league games that season, hitting .184 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and an OPS of .657.

In 2023, Pratto appeared in another 95 games at the MLB level, hitting .232 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs and an OPS of .660.

He hasn't recorded a plate appearance in the big leagues since.

Pratto spent almost all of 2024 at Triple-A, save for one relief appearance in a blowout loss to the New York Yankees in which he recorded a strikeout.

Aside from that, he's played exclusively at Triple-A since 2024 — two seasons with the Royals organization and one with the Rangers organization after joining them on a minor league deal this offseason.

Across 26 games at Triple-A Round Rock this season, Pratto hit .237 with five home runs, 17 RBIs and an OPS of .760.

In his career at the Triple-A level, he's played in 432 games, hitting .226 with 72 home runs, 239 RBIs and an OPS of .757.

Defensively, Pratto is mainly a first baseman, while also getting some time in the corner outfield spots. In 2021, he earned the Minor League Gold Glove Award as the best-fielding first baseman at any minor league level.

How Will Nick Pratto Fit in With Padres?

For now, Pratto will likely be at Triple-A El Paso, where he'll provide organizational depth and work toward an MLB call-up.

The Padres have called up a few players over the past few weeks in Jase Bowen, Samad Taylor and Will Wagner, diminishing the depth at Triple-A.

Pratto will help restore it for now.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.