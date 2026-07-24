Padres' Mason Miller 'Frustrated' Amid Losing Skid as Trade Deadline Nears

The San Diego Padres haven't exactly inspired much confidence since the All-Star break.

For a team battling for a reason to buy at the trade deadline, the Padres have disappointed in their first two series following the Midsummer Classic, putting together a 2-5 record after bouts against the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves.

Notably, the Padres haven't had many opportunities to send out star closer Mason Miller, considering the team has carried a lead into the ninth inning in just two games since the second half of the season began.

Miller, who is perhaps the biggest name in the MLB trade deadline conversation not named Tarik Skubal, isn't pleased about his lack of action.

ESPN's Jeff Passan gave Mason Miller a "40%" chance of being traded ahead of the deadline😳😳😳



Do you want to see Miller moved? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OAIq7p25Qm — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 23, 2026

"He's always angry if I don't pitch him," Padres manager Craig Stammen said with a laugh to reporters after the Padres' 8-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Stammen said that sending Miller to close out that game was a matter of "keeping him sharp," as the Padres were up a comfortable five runs. Miller allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three batters to protect the Padres' lead.

Miller would prefer to be stepping up to the mound in game-clinching scenarios a bit more often than he has recently. The trade-talk favorite wants his team to win more games.

"I show up every day prepared to pitch," Miller told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"I'm not mad. I'm not mad at [Stammen]," he added. "I'm frustrated, like everyone else."

With their second one-run loss in as many days on Thursday, the Padres have fallen to 50-53 and are four games back in the National League wild-card race.

Their upcoming three-game series against the Miami Marlins, who are two games up on the Padres, will serve as a major vibe-check as the trade deadline approaches.

Miller is already being linked to a number of interested teams, and the Padres could forego their three remaining seasons of club control if their postseason hopes spiral out of control.

It's safe to say that Miller, who is hearing the trade market chatter, is focused on doing what he does best.

"Right now, I feel good. I can get out there any time," Miller said. "I don't care what the score is. Gotta pitch. Gotta pitch to stay sharp."

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