Padres Star Calls Dodgers Fans Taking Over Petco Park 'Out of Control'

The San Diego Padres dropped another series to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, losing two of three games.

Once again, San Diego took the first game of the series, only to then drop the next two (just like they did last month).

San Diego was outscored 19-5 over the final two games, and the Dodgers were able to stretch their lead in the National League West to 10 games.

The two sides will play again this coming weekend, this time at Dodger Stadium for four games.

This past weekend's series felt like Dodger Stadium, though.

Fans of the Dodgers always travel well, and with Petco Park just a few hours down the freeway, it's easier to make that trip.

This weekend, though, felt more Dodger-centric than normal.

Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove took notice, and wasn't happy to see the takeover this weekend.

“[It] was out of control," Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "It was like the most I’ve ever seen Dodger fans in our stadium — 90% Dodgers fans.”

As for why he believes it happened?

“I think it’s our season-ticket holders selling the tickets,” Musgrove said. “I’m not going to tell somebody that can make a lot of money or get some of their money back by selling tickets not to, but I think that’s the main reason. It seems like all of our fans that show up for every other series of the year and fill it out seem to sell their tickets when these series come around.”

The two teams have started a rivalry over the years, with the games feeling magnified each time they play one another. But Petco Park has become a hotbed for Dodgers fans to head to, which does speak to the quality of ballpark that the Padres have.

Many fans appreciate Petco Park for what it is, and it's good for the sport to have away fans coming to the stadiums. But for the Padres, they would love for more home fans to be in attendance for these bigger games against rival teams.

“It’s just how it is, man. They’re so close. They got a lot of Dodger fans down here in San Diego already, and I know they’re always looking to fill out our stadium," Musgrove said. "I think partially because the atmosphere is awesome. It’s a great ballpark, good food, a fun place to watch a game, but also it’s close enough to [LA] to try to trump the Padre fans and fill it out with their fans."

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