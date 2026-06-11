Padres Starting Pitcher Done Making Excuses for Poor Play

After a promising start to his tenure with the San Diego Padres, veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito has come back down to earth.

While Giolito's numbers have been OK, he hasn't been able to pitch deep into games. This has hurt the Padres' bullpen arms, and it's been a detriment to the team's overall success.

In his latest outing against the Cincinnati Reds, Giolito went just four innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits while striking out three batters. He walked five, the fourth time he's walked at least three batters this season.

After the game, Giolito didn't make any excuses for how he's pitched this season.

“It’s got to be better,” Giolito said. “Got to be able to limit damage, eliminate the free passes and work deeper into these games to help our guys out. I mean, they’re taking on a big load right now.”

Giolito has been averaging just a little over four innings of work each game and has posted an ERA of 4.35 over five starts.

The 2026 season was delayed for Giolito as he patiently waited for a team to sign him in free agency. This means he didn't have a full ramp-up period, but the Padres did give him ample time in the minor leagues to get ready.

However, the veteran doesn't want to talk about that anymore, instead focusing on making sure results are taking place on the mound.

“I think it’s at the point now where I should be better,” he said. “The days of like, ‘Oh, well, he didn’t have a spring training or whatever.’ That’s far behind us now. It’s time to perform and do well for this club. So that’s gonna be my goal — clean this mess up that I’ve been creating and do better.”

The Padres' bullpen has been worked very hard this season early on, so any time that Giolito or others can't go deep into games, it becomes a problem.

This has the right-hander very frustrated, and he knows that he needs to be better, if only to make sure that relievers aren't fatigued down the line.

Closer Mason Miller has already talked about his heavy workload early in the season taking a toll on him. Something will need to change within the rotation for the Padres since this isn't sustainable for the bullpen.

“It’s more of the same,” Giolito said. “It’s not good. I’m not gonna be able to sleep tonight knowing how bad I’m cooking our bullpen."

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