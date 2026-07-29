Padres Urged to Trade Mason Miller to Brewers for Massive 4-Player Haul

After sweeping the Miami Marlins over a three-game series and taking a wild game against the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres must be feeling better about their chances to compete for a playoff spot.

But with the Aug. 3 trade deadline less than a week away, the Padres' front office has some tough decisions to make around the roster. Arguably the biggest is what the team will do with closer Mason Miller amid all the trade rumors around him.

San Diego prefers not to move Miller, but the closer could net the organization multiple present-day and future assets in any trade. Miller has put together a dominant season so far, with the right-hander sporting a 0.81 ERA over 44.2 innings.

The New York Yankees have been most linked to Miller in a trade, but other squads could make compelling offers. One of these is the Milwaukee Brewers, who could use a lockdown closer for their World Series run.

ESPN MLB insider Paul Hembekides put together a trade proposal that would send Miller to Milwaukee for a haul of players heading to the Padres. He believes it's one San Diego should do before the deadline passes.

Padres receive: OF Josh Adamczewski, OF Braylon Payne, RHP Bishop Letson and OF Sal Frelick

Brewers receive: RHP Mason Miller

Should Padres Trade Mason Miller to Brewers?

This deal could net the Padres some significnat pieces for the future as the Brewers have a strong farm system. Adamczewski would be the headlining player here, with the outfielder ranked as the No. 6 prospect for Milwaukee.

In Double-A this season, Adamczewski has hit .292 with five home runs, 20 RBIs and 15 walks, while posting an OPS of .907. Early returns in the minors have shown Adamczewski to look like a future starter in the big leagues.

Payne is the No. 8 prospect in the Brewers system, and he's just 19 years old playing at the High-A level. The lefty slugger has shown real power and speed this year, with him hitting .288 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 21 stolen bases, while putting up an OPS of .958.

Letson is a right-handed pitcher who is ranked No. 10 in the system for Milwaukee. The right-hander has a 6-foot-4 frame, giving him nice power in his pitch mix. In Double-A this year, Letson owns a 4.28 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 68 batters over 69.1 innings.

Frelick made his MLB debut in 2023, and he's been a big part of the Brewers' outfield rotation since. This season, Frelick has hit .236 with four home runs and 34 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .631.

Overall, this deal could be a solid one for the Padres to consider for Miller, and it would give them plenty of prospect depth back into to the farm system. But given how strong Milwaukee's prospects are, the Padres could always ask for more or a higher-ranked guy on the list.

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