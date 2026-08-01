Padres-Yankees 3-Player Trade Idea That Should Be Accepted at Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just two days away, and the San Diego Padres have yet to make any moves.

After a recent hot stretch, the Padres have solidified themselves as a likely buyer at the trade deadline. This puts president of baseball operations A.J. Preller in a place of comfort, given his typical aggressiveness in making deals.

But there are a few players across the Padres' roster who could still be moved for prospect depth or to fill another hole on the roster. One of them is veteran left-hander Adrian Morejón, who will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Preller could look to flip Morejón for assets, giving the team more ammo for another deal. The New York Yankees have been linked with the left-hander heading into the final days of the deadline.

The Athletic put together a potential trade idea that could serve both teams well. Here is how the deal would look, with former general manager Jim Bowden saying it would be accepted by both teams:

Yankees get: RP Adrián Morejón

Padres get: SP Elmer Rodríguez, SP Bryce Cunningham

Should the Padres Accept This Trade Idea?

If this trade offer is on the table, the Padres should absolutely look to make the deal. Losing Morejón would hurt in the short-term, but adding two potential starters could set this team up greatly.

San Diego doesn't have many long-term options in the rotation, so landing two possible options could be beneficial. Rodríguez is the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees system, while Cunningham is ranked No. 9

Rodríguez made his MLB debut with the Yankees this season, with the right-hander having made four starts so far. In the limited time, Rodríguez posted a 4.76 ERA, striking out 10 over 17 innings.

The right-hander has shown real promise in Triple-A, registering a 2.93 ERA over 15 starts. Rodríguez projects to be a mid-tier starter, which landing by giving up an expiring contract bullpen arm, could be a steal for San Diego.

Cunningham has been at the High-A level this year, making 13 appearances (11 starts). The right-hander has recorded a 4.63 ERA over 56.1 innings of work.

The 2024 second-round pick is projected to be a middle-of-the-pack starter, showing signs of improved strength and athleticism. Cunningham has an upper-80s changeup that he uses well, which could be his defining pitch.

Both arms are under team control for six years, which could offer the Padres some needed flexibility moving forward.

Preller has been excellent at finding talent over the years, and once again, the veteran executive will have his work cut out for him at the upcoming deadline.

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