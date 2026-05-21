Padres-Yankees Trade Idea Involving Jeremiah Estrada Makes Perfect Sense

Through Tuesday, the Padres led all of MLB in Wins Above Replacement from their relief pitchers at 1.4 according to Baseball Reference. Their outfielders, collectively, rank 28th.

For anyone previewing the trade deadline in May, that seems like a logical place to start. If the Padres are going to subtract from an area of strength in order to address an area of weakness, a reliever-for-outfielder swap seems to be in order.

ESPN's Paul Hembikides, speaking on the most recent episode of the "Baseball Tonight" podcast, suggested one such permutation: right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada to the New York Yankees for outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

The trade deadline is Aug. 3, but it's not too soon to analyze the idea on its merit.

Dominguez, who's currently on the 10-day injured list with a sprained shoulder joint, is a switch-hitter who has primarily played center field over six seasons in the Yankees' organization.

Between Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — in addition to rising prospect Spencer Jones — playing time in the Yankees' outfield is limited.

Dominguez has experience playing before sold-out crowds in the World Series, so the raucous atmosphere of Petco Park shouldn't be too much of an adjustment. So far, however, he's proven far more adept in MLB from the right side (.261/.337/.435 slash line) than the left (.198/.282/.278).

While Dominguez has been featured on more Top-100 prospect lists this decade than anyone in baseball, the opposite is true of Estrada. The right-hander made only 17 big league appearances in seven seasons in the Chicago Cubs' organization, then became one of the Padres' most dependable relievers two years ago.

In 153 games out of the Padres' bullpen from 2024-26, he's 11-9 with a 3.27 ERA and more strikeouts (219) than innings pitched (148.2). In New York, he could solidify a bullpen that has seen closer David Bednar post a 5.14 ERA, and top set-up man Camilo Doval perform arguably worse (5.40 ERA).

The Yankees have no one else with closing experience. What Estrada, who has five career saves, lacks in experience, he makes up for with swing-and-miss stuff — the backbone of any closer's arsenal.

Should the Padres do the deal?

At Triple-A El Paso, a couple outfielders probably deserve a look before executing a deal. Jase Bowen, 25, has a .366 OBP and 11 home runs. Samad Taylor, 27, has a .946 OPS that would represent a career-high in 10 minor league seasons. Both are of an age where a breakout is still possible.

But expectations should be tempered. Taylor has played 38 games at the MLB level and hit .205. Bowen's next big league game will be his first. Neither should be counted on as an everyday starter on a playoff team. If they audition well in San Diego, it's a possible bonus.

In the meantime, no Padres executive — possibly no executive, ever — has been more willing and ready to do a deal than A.J. Preller. He might not be willing to part with Estrada, or be sold on Dominguez's long-term potential. He might need to exhaust himself trying to get Jarren Duran away from the Boston Red Sox first.

But as the framework for a possible deadline deal, this one makes too much sense.

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