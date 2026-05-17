Padres Notes: Concerning Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta Updates, Ethan Salas Skyrockets, More
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The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-4, on Saturday evening and improved to 27-18 on the year. They're now 5-0 against their Vedder Cup rivals this season.
Right-hander Walker Buehler had a solid start across five innings of work as he struck out six, walked two and ended the day with a pair of earned runs. With Mason Miller taking the day off, Jeremiah Estrada earned his first save of the season.
The offense got hot early via a Gavin Sheets solo shot in the top of the second inning. In the fourth, Miguel Andujar grounded into a fielder's choice to get another run on the board, and on the very next pitch, Nick Castellanos slugged a three-run shot to extend the lead to five.
Before the night was up, rookie catcher Rodolfo Durán clubbed his first career MLB hit, a two-run home run to put the game away.
In other news Padres president of baseball operations recently provided an unfortunate update on starting pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta, who remain without a timetable to return.
"Joe and Nick, they haven't started throwing yet," Preller said Friday on 97.3 The Fan. "I know everybody's anxious, and I know everybody, especially myself, wants these guys back on the mound. But we also understand that they're working through their rehab portion of it."
Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2024 campaign, missed all of 2025, and has yet to pitch in 2026. Pivetta landed on the injured list last month with a flexor strain in his elbow.
Additionally, Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas moved up over 40 spots in MLB.com's prospect rankings as he continues to tear it up in Double-A San Antonio this season. The 19-year-old catcher is hitting .292 in 32 appearances this season with six home runs and 21 RBIs.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta Nowhere Near Return to Padres, Per Latest Update
Padres' Ethan Salas Skyrockets Up Top Prospects List Amid Breakout Year
Padres' Nick Castellanos Says Phillies Never Told Him Why He Was Released
Padres Appear to Have Found Next Diamond in the Rough Prospect
Padres Infielder Was Shocked to Be Traded by San Diego
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson