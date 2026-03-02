2 Padres Under-the-Radar Pickups Already Turning Heads in Spring Training

Two non-roster invites in San Diego Padres camp are making a big impact early in Cactus League play.

Jose Miranda and Samad Taylor were likely afterthoughts coming into spring training, but they're making an early push to secure the final bench spot with San Diego.

Miranda, who signed a minor league deal with the Padres in December, currently leads the team in hits with seven, and is hitting .412 with four extra-base hits, six runs batted in and an OPS of 1.239.

Taylor, who signed a minor league deal in January, is hitting .462 with three runs batted in, two stolen bases and an OPS of 1.115.

Jose Miranda excited for opportunity to prove he belongs

Miranda, 27, had spent his entire career with the Minnesota Twins after they drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.

He was ranked as high as the organization's No. 3 prospect before being called up in 2022 to make his debut. The corner infielder had a strong 2022 season, but hasn't been able to recapture that form ever since. After electing free agency in lieu of a minor league assignment this offseason, he's excited about the opportunity in San Diego.

“They told me [Manny Machado] was going to be at the WBC and that there was going to be some playing time,” Miranda said. “They wanted to see me play, see me hit and see how I was performing. Manny’s going to be out for a little bit and I’m going to have some at-bats and some playing time. Just show them who I am.”

Miranda is a corner infielder, and could factor into the team's plans at first base if he continues to impress. He would also be a viable backup for Machado on days he is the designated hitter.

Samad Taylor ready to fight for oppurtunity

Taylor, 27, was a 10th-round pick in 2016 by Cleveland. He's had more of a journeyman career, also spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners organizations over the course of his career.

While Miranda has played 298 games at the MLB level, Taylor has played just 38. He's 15-for-73 (.205) with a career OPS of .532.

However, the utility player was excited about the opportunity to fight in Padres camp, and he's doing just that.

“When you’ve got an organization like this," Taylor said, "... you’re not dealing with a rebuild. You have your stamped guys, and I feel like every day you’re fighting for a spot. … You’re fighting for your job every day. You’re fighting for your life every day.”

