3 Way-Too-Early Overreactions From Padres Spring Training

The San Diego Padres are officially through one week of Cactus League play, and they're 3-5.

Is it time to hit the panic button?

All jokes aside, with eight spring training games down, it feels like a perfect time for some way-too-early overreactions to what's gone on thus far.

1. The Xander Bogaerts leadoff experiment needs to end

New manager Craig Stammen shocked just about everyone when he released his first spring training lineup with Xander Bogaerts hitting leadoff.

While it's important to not look too much into decisions early in spring training, there's a clear trend regarding Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has played in four games. He's hit leadoff in all four of them.

This is clearly something Stammen is considering, with Fernando Tatis Jr. moving down to the cleanup spot. It may be time to pump the brakes on this one, though.

Through four games, Bogaerts is 1-for-9 (.111) with two strikeouts and an OPS of .311. He spent a majority of last season in the Nos. 4-6 spots (mostly No. 5), and should be in that range again this season.

Don't overthink this one.

2. Jose Miranda needs to be on the Opening Day roster

The Padres signed former Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda to a minor league deal in December. A non-roster invite to spring training, the 27-year-old has been raking early in Cactus League play.

Miranda is 6-for-11 (.545) with six runs batted in and an OPS of 1.615. He can play both corner infield spots and is vying to secure the Padres' final position player roster spot.

Miranda is a former top prospect of the Twins who hasn't yet lived up to the hype. He's looking to rewrite his story in San Diego, and, as of now, deserves that opportunity.

3. The Padres rotation is in trouble

The Padres lost two key members of last year's starting rotation in Dylan Cease (free agency) and Yu Darvish (season-ending elbow surgery). While Joe Musgrove is back after missing all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, both he and Michael King will be question marks as they return from major injuries.

Nick Pivetta had a career year last year, but now the pressure will be on him to repeat that performance as the ace of the staff early in the season.

After that, there's tons of question marks.

Randy Vásquez is expected to be the No. 4 starter, and then a veteran castoff will likely fill the final 1-2 spots. Some combination of Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, Triston McKenzie, Marco Gonzales and JP Sears will fill the final spots in the rotation. If they struggle — and if Musgrove and King need some time to get back to their dominant selves — the Padres rotation could be in serious trouble early in the season.

