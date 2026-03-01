Padres Notes: Friars Targeting Upgrade, Tried to Land All-Star in Blockbuster Trade, Mason Miller to Starter?
The calendar has finally turned to March, meaning we have entered the month where regular season baseball will be played.
With that being said, the Padres currently remain in the thick of Cactus League play, and beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-1, in a dominant showing on Saturday. The bullpen carried the load, as Jeremiah Estrada, Mason Miller, Alek Jacob, Bradgley Rodriguez, Ty Adcock and Kyle Hart combined to pitch six shutout innings, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.
Off the field, the Padres are reportedly still targeting an upgrade ahead of Opening Day. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Padres are "hunting" for starting pitchers as spring training rolls on.
In other news, the Padres also hunted for an All-Star infielder this offseason, as they reportedly made an offer to the St. Louis Cardinals for Nolan Arenado. The Padres weren't able to entice St. Louis, though, as Arenado was ultimately shipped off to the National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks for a pitching prospect.
Finally, Mason Miller has already been named the Padres' closer for the 2026 season, but he recently discussed a potential transition to starting pitching at some point in his Padres tenure. The hard-throwing righty was acquired by the Padres at last year's trade deadline, and is under team control until 2030, giving both sides plenty of time to evaluate what's best moving forward.
“I’m focused on this year, of course,” Miller said. “We’ll always have conversations, and I love how good the communication is here. I don’t feel like decisions are being made without me being a part of them. … Hopefully, touch wood, we have a lot of time together here. And who knows where it goes?”
