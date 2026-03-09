The San Diego Padres signed former All-Star Ty France to a minor league deal last month. The 31-year-old has made a case to break camp with the team, but if he doesn't, he could elect to leave the organization in the next couple weeks.

France, 31, has the ability to opt out of his contract on March 21, five days before Opening Day. If France knows he won't be on the Padres' Opening Day roster, he could give himself an opportunity to earn a roster spot with another team.

That gives both he and the Padres two weeks to finalize a decision. France is currently among the competitors for the final bench spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster. If Sung-Mun Song, who's dealing with an oblique injury, is forced to open the season on the injured list, there could potentially be two spots for France and the other competitors.

Who is Ty France competing with for a roster spot?

If Song is healthy enough to start the season with the Padres, there's just one spot available and a handful of players competing for it.

France, Jose Miranda, Bryce Johnson, Samad Taylor, Will Wagner and Mason McCoy are among the competitors. Johnson offers outfield depth, while Miranda and Taylor have impressed thus far in spring. Wagner and McCoy have both struggled and have option years, likely taking them out of the running for the final spot.

Ty France career history

France was initially drafted by the Padres in the 34th round of the 2015 draft. He debuted with San Diego in 2019 before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2020 in a blockbuster seven-player trade.

France was great in 2021 and an All-Star in 2022. HIs bat has fallen off over the last few years, but he won a Gold Glove at first base in 2025 across 138 games with the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays

France slashed .257/.320/.360 last year with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and an OPS of .681. In his All-Star campaign in 2022, he slashed .274/.338/.436 with 20 home runs, 83 RBIs and an OPS of .774.

How would Ty France fit on the Padres' Opening Day roster?

France would provide the Padres a solid bat off the bench and a plus-defender at first base, something the team is lacking right now. The Padres are also trying him out at other infield positions to see if he can provide some versatility moving forward.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.