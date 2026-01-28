Breaking Down the Luis Arraez Market and Why He's Still Unsigned

If someone told you a few months ago that Luis Arraez would still be unsigned heading into February, you would’ve thought they were crazy. Yet that’s the state of the modern MLB.

Last season’s hits leader and three-time batting champion remains without a team and has drawn limited interest on the market. He’s a product of a league that now prioritizes power and on-base ability above all else. Arraez is an old soul in a game where a .327 OBP and eight home runs aren’t enough to get paid, regardless of other skill sets.

Still, it’s hard to believe no team is willing to take a chance on him. Not even his most recent club, the San Diego Padres, has made a push to bring him back.

At this point, two factors appear to be holding up Arraez’s free agency: contract length and playing time. He isn’t being picky with salary as he knows he can’t control how teams perceive his value until the season starts. But Arraez doesn’t want to sign somewhere without a clear path to everyday at-bats. He’s also hoping for at least two years of financial security, though even that seems difficult in his current market.

The Padres already addressed the position by adding Korean utility man Sung-Mun Song, a move that appeared to signal a shift away from Arraez. If a reunion were to happen, Arraez would likely need to out-hit Song, claim the DH role, move Gavin Sheets to first base and slide Jake Cronenworth back to second.

Speaking of DH, that scenario highlights the other issue working against Arraez: defense. Typically, elite contact skills are paired with strong fielding, but Arraez has struggled mightily in that area. He finished minus-16.6 defensive outs above average last season and minus-18.1 in 2024, according to FanGraphs.

Even so, it’s surprising that teams with clear offensive needs haven’t taken a flier. Arraez provides real value at the plate, posting a wRC+ above 100 in every season of his career and earning three All-Star selections. His bat-to-ball skill continues to impress. In 2025, he recorded a career-low 3.1% strikeout rate - the best in baseball. His squared-up rate, whiff rate and strikeout rate all ranked in the 99th percentile, per Statcast. His profile is extreme, but still undeniably valuable.

Expect one of two types of teams to eventually make a move. A rebuilding club with hopes of flipping him at the deadline if he recoups value - think the Nationals, Cardinals or Angels. Or a team desperate for offensive production could roll the dice to boost its lineup, such as the Mariners, Tigers or Reds.

Whichever route it takes, Arraez’s top priority will be securing everyday at-bats - not something you’d expect to say about a hitter who quite literally doesn’t strike out.