Padres Quietly Add One of the Fastest Players in the Minors

The Padres have signed utility man Samad Taylor to a minor league contract ahead of spring training in February. Taylor will have a chance to earn a spot on the Padres’ MLB roster out of camp or position himself for a midseason call-up.

While it’s a small move, it’s an intriguing one for general manager A.J. Preller. It’s always a positive sign when there’s a clear role for a new addition, and that’s exactly what Taylor brings. The career speedster has stolen 273 bases in the minor leagues, highlighted by a 2024 breakout in which he swiped 50 bags for Triple-A Tacoma.

The former Mariner and Royal has also logged three other seasons with more than 40 stolen bases. He currently ranks in the 91st percentile in Statcast sprint speed in a limited MLB sample, but if he earns a roster spot, he could finish among the league’s fastest players.

The Padres finished 14th in baseball with 120 stolen bases in 2025, but with less money to spend this season, they’ll need to find more creative ways to win. Taylor could help in that regard as a bench option capable of pinch-running for nearly anyone in the lineup.

He also has some major league experience, totaling 83 career at-bats. Taylor hasn’t shown much offensive production so far, posting a 46 wRC+, but his baserunning impact translated during his time with the Royals in 2022. He finished on a 40-steal pace while running plus-1.4 outs above average on the bases, according to FanGraphs.

Building a quality bench in baseball is about covering specific needs. It’s less about pure production and more about having players who can be utilized in any situation. Last season, the Padres carried depth at every position with a balance of lefties and righties, but the bench combined for just 23 stolen bases - nine of which came from Brandon Lockridge, who is no longer with the team.

Taylor finally gives San Diego a solution to that issue, assuming manager Craig Stammen uses him effectively.

The lingering question, however, is whether this move is enough. It’s encouraging to see Preller make a thoughtful addition, but it’s still just a minor league contract, no matter how you spin it. Improving the team’s baserunning alone can’t make up for the losses of Ryan O’Hearn, Dylan Cease, Robert Suarez and Luis Arraez.

Taylor could be a valuable piece in a tight playoff game where speed and execution matter, but the Padres still have to reach that stage. Is this simply the final move to tie up a loose end, or the first domino of a more aggressive finish to the offseason in San Diego?