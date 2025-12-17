Did Padres Make an Offer to Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly?

The San Diego Padres still remain a bit of a mystery as it pertains to possible free agent signings.

Rumors have been swirling over possible trade dealings with the New York Mets over a host of San Diego players. Mason Miller, Ramon Laureano, Adrian Morejon, and Nick Pivetta in particular have been names bandied about.

One area the Padres have yet to address is the starting rotation — which is an issue given Dylan Cease signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and Michael King remains a free agent.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic delved into the status of free agent pitcher Merrill Kelly. Interestingly enough, the report from Rosenthal contends that Kelly bypassed more money from a California-based team in favor of coming back to the Diamondbacks on a two-year deal worth approximately $40 million.

"Merrill Kelly received a three-year offer for more than $50 million from a West Coast team before agreeing to his two-year, $40 million deal with the Diamondbacks. The team that made the offer has not been disclosed, but it almost certainly was in California. The only West Coast team outside of that state, the Mariners, is not in need of a starting pitcher.



"Kelly, who played for the Diamondbacks from 2019 until they sent him to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, made no secret of his desire to return to Arizona. The cost of living and state taxes in Arizona also are lower than they are in California."

Kelly would've made real sense for the Padres. He's a battle-tested, durable arm with plenty of experience pitching in the NL West. He also wouldn't have forced the seemingly cash-strapped Padres into a long-term commitment nor a financial responsibility that would've been crippling in nature.

Trading Pivetta away anywhere wouldn't make much sense given the lack of depth at the position. It's truly incumbent upon AJ Preller to enhance the talent within the rotation, even with some constraints on achieving that goal.

This could be a situation where the Padres wait out King, hoping his market somewhat crashes. There's also the possibility the team could go 'bargain hunting' for pitchers who will take one or two-year deals, hoping to then reset their own markets with strong performances.

