Padres Lose Free Agent Pitcher to Surprising Team: Report

Sean Reynolds is headed to Japan.

The right-handed reliever who spent the last two seasons shuffling between the San Diego Padres' bullpen and Triple-A has a contract with the Yokohoma BayStars, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Sean Reynolds to Yokohama Bay Stars — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2025

The Padres non-tendered Reynolds in November, making him a free agent. The 27-year-old went 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA in 28 gmes for the Padres from 2024-25.

A former fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2016, the Padres acquired Reynolds and first baseman Garrett Cooper at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers.

More news: New Padres Manager Has Already Visited 5 Players Personally in the Dominican Republic

Reynolds made his major league debut in July 2024. He made nine appearances across three separate stints with the Padres over the remainder of the season. He showed great promise in 11 big league innings last year, allowing only 10 hits, five walks, one run and striking out 21 batters.

However, Reynolds tweaked his knee in September, preventing the right-hander from participating in the postseason.

Reynolds' 2025 season got off on the wrong foot — literally and metaphorically. In February, he suffered a stress reaction in his right foot that knocked him out of action for the entire Cactus League exhibition season.

When he returned in May, Reynolds was rocked for four runs in two-thirds of an inning during a blowout victory over the Colorado Rockies.

More news: Padres Lose Dylan Cease in First Blockbuster Free Agent Signing of Offseason

What followed was an up-and-down season that saw Reynolds bounce between Triple-A El Paso and the big leagues. He was optioned four times, and recalled four times, before the season was over.

Reynolds finished 2025 with a 5.33 ERA across 19 appearances. Despite a a hard fastball (his four-seamer averaged 96 mph in 2025) and slider — offset occasionally by a sweeper and changeup — Reynolds curiously struck out only 16 batters across 21 innings this year, while walking 15.

Perhaps concerns over his control suppressed Reynolds' market among MLB organizations in free agency. Regardless, he'll head to Japan, where his hard-throwing repertoire ought to play up.

it is not uncommon for American-born players to head to Japan to revive their careers. With a little success, Reynolds could eventually return to North America for a chance at more money and a long-term contract.

Although Heyman was the first to report the pending transaction on Tuesday, it appears to have been in the works for some time. One intrepid Twitter/X user noticed that Reynolds has been following the BayStars' Instagram account for at least four days.

Latest Padres News

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.