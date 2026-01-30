Everything to Know for Padres FanFest Tomorrow

FanFest is officially here, as the season kickoff celebration is set to take place tomorrow at Petco Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members, partners and season ticket holders can enter early with a 9 a.m. gate opening.

Here’s everything you need to know for the big day:

Acquiring a Ticket

The beauty of FanFest is that it’s only as expensive as you want it to be. Just Google “Padres FanFest” and the MLB website will take you exactly where you need to go. You’ll need an email to claim a free ticket and the MLB Ballpark app to access it. Tickets are still available - it’s not too late!

Tickets come with two entry windows that are split by autograph sessions. You can choose a 10 a.m. entrance, which gives you autograph access until 1 p.m., or a 1 p.m. entrance with autograph access until 4 p.m. If you’re planning to hear speakers and spend the entire day at the park, grab the early ticket. If autographs are your priority, lines should be shorter in the afternoon slot.

If you enter at 10 a.m., you’re allowed to stay as long as you want - you just won’t have autograph access the entire time.

Getting to Petco Park

San Diego’s bus system can be a little chaotic, but the trolleys are reliable. If you’re within range of a trolley station, take the Green Line toward downtown. Both the Imperial and Gaslamp stops are just minutes from the park. Hop off at Gaslamp if you want to stroll around or grab a bite in one of San Diego’s best neighborhoods.

For those driving, early is key. Like tickets, parking is free, but spots are limited. Petco Park affiliated lots - the Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade - will accept vehicles until they reach capacity. Try to arrive at least an hour before your entry time. Worst case, you’ll kill some time in the Gaslamp.

Activities

Unsurprisingly, much of the day revolves around the game’s future: kids. The field will feature five different activity stations, each offering something unique. Kids can run the bases, catch fly balls, pitch in the bullpen, take a ground-crew tour or snap a photo in the dugout. The age limit for kids’ activities is 14.

For collectors of all ages, FanFest also offers a full day of autograph sessions. The full roster hasn’t been announced yet, but fans can expect a mix of current players and franchise favorites. You’re allowed to line up 30 minutes before your scheduled time to give yourself the best chance at a shorter wait.

Autograph reservations are currently sold out through the Padres website.

FanFest is also a prime spot for Padres shopping. The Padres Foundation Garage Sale will be in full swing, selling memorabilia, autographs, collectibles and merchandise. Team stores will also be open with the latest Padres gear.

It may not be a beer and a hot dog during a game, but there will be plenty of food and drink options available. Along with familiar favorites, the Padres will also unveil new concession items for 2026. No word yet on what’s coming - but expectations are high. Food will be available at multiple stands throughout the park.

For those looking for a more stationary experience, player and front office panels will be held throughout the day. These sessions give fans and media the first chance to hear directly from players and leadership about the offseason and expectations for the year ahead. Player forums are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., with the Padres leadership forum at 12:15 p.m.

May 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) does an interview after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What to Look For

Crazy kids: This will be one of the most exciting days of the year for kids, and understandably, parents may be distracted. If you’re bringing children, be prepared. Gallagher Squares park and the entire field will be open. It will be chaos. If you’re attending solo or with adults, plan ahead, pick your spots and avoid the busiest areas when needed.

Keep an eye out for any updates involving the pitching staff. How does Joe Musgrove look heading into 2026? How is J.P. Sears feeling as he prepares for a full-time starter role?

Above all, expect a renewed sense of energy around the team. It’s been a surprisingly quiet offseason in San Diego, but getting everyone together and being reminded of stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado should get fans fired up for the season ahead.