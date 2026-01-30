Why the Padres’ Latest Signing Hints at a Major Trade Coming

The Padres’ addition of starter Marco Gonzales could be a sign that general manager A.J. Preller has bigger moves in store.

Heading into February, San Diego’s roster had several voids Preller was hoping to fill via trade or mid-tier free agency. Most notably, the team needed upgrades to its starting pitching depth and lineup.

The challenge has been payroll. The Padres are operating at last season’s budget, limiting Preller’s ability to pursue major free agents or pull off trades that don’t send money back. Still, he’s known for creativity, and fans continue to wait for a statement addition.

While Gonzales may not be the type of superstar needed to match the firepower of teams like the Mets and Dodgers, he represents a cost-effective move that hints at where Preller’s focus may lie.

Over the past week, the Nationals have reportedly listened to offers on shortstop C.J. Abrams, and the Twins have explored trade interest in outfielder Byron Buxton. Both All-Stars would be major boosts to a lineup that already features Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill at the top.

If Preller is choosing to go inexpensive when addressing pitching, it could signal that assets are being saved for a significant offensive trade - potentially involving Abrams or Buxton. The recent addition of Samad Taylor further supports that idea.

Beyond pitching and lineup pop, bench depth was the final major roster need. The Padres had previously been linked to veterans like Paul Goldschmidt and Justin Turner, but Taylor now appears positioned to fill the right-handed bench role due to his youth, speed and affordability.

If Gonzales is the final pitching addition and Taylor completes the bench picture, it’s unlikely Preller makes another minor league signing to address the everyday lineup. Impact position players simply aren’t available at that price point. If San Diego truly wants to upgrade offensively, a trade will be required.

That’s where the debate between Buxton and Abrams begins. Both bring athleticism on the bases and in the field, giving each a high floor. Buxton has the longer track record but carries a more concerning injury history. Both players have three seasons of control remaining, though Buxton is owed roughly $45 million over that span while Abrams remains arbitration eligible.

Ultimately, Preller will need to prioritize the most cost-effective option. With a capped payroll and a farm system reduced to just one top-100 prospect, any deal would likely require at least one of Kruz Schoolcraft or Ethan Salas - and hopefully not much more.

It’s been a quiet offseason in San Diego, but the front office has begun to stir with a pair of notable signings this week. With two roster holes addressed on the budget market, the next move has to come in the form of a major trade.