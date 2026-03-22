Fernando Tatis Jr Expresses Frustration With One Aspect of Padres Situation

As the San Diego Padres get ready for the 2026 season to begin, the team will be relying on the offense more than ever. Due to some major uncertainty in the starting rotation, San Diego's offense is going to have to be the catalyst for the team this season.

The Padres still have the goal of winning a World Series this year, but at least for now, the team will move forward with who they have. However, many people do expect the organization to make some moves closer to the trade deadline.

With this in mind, stars like Fernando Tatis will be counted on even more this year, and he is looking forward to proving everyone wrong. Tatis wants to be even better in 2026, and he knows the offense could be lethal again.

San Diego did hire Raul Padron to be the team's hitting instructor, a move that has been in the works for a long time. Padron had been in the minor leagues for years, and Tatis has been wanting him up with the big club for a while.

The lack of urgency to bring Padron to the Major Leagues seems to have frustrated Tatis a little bit, especially because he has been the face of this franchise. Tatis opened up about his desire to have more power within the organization, especially with decisions like this.

“I wish I could have a little bit more power (in the organization),” Tatis said to the San Diego Union-Tribune of having previously lobbied to have Padron join him in San Diego. “But, you know, I speak it into existence. I definitely brought that to (president of baseball operations) A.J. (Preller) way more. And I feel like it was the right time. … The way he approaches hitting, the way he talks the game and the way he sees details, the way he knows me as a hitter. He really emphasizes a lot of good stuff when you’re hitting. All credit to him for winning my confidence.”

Obviously, the Padres eventually listened to Tatis, but Padron has been well-regarded by other players as well. This was a way for the team to support Tatis, while also being patient in how they approach moves.

Padron will work with Padres hitting coach, Steven Souza Jr., to bring out the best in this entire roster. With the combined skill set, San Diego could have another strong year at the plate.

But everything starts and ends with Tatis, as he is the leader of this club. If he is clicking on all cylinders, then the Padres should be just fine throughout the season.

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