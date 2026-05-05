Padres Named Top Landing Spot for 2-Time MVP Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres have been one of the better teams in baseball this season, despite the team's offense being toward the bottom of the league. Overall, the Padres rank 26th overall in baseball in terms of OPS, coming in at .680.

While it's still early in the season, the Padres front office could look to add to the lineup over the next few months ahead of the trade deadline. After all, San Diego has goals of winning a World Series, and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never been one to shy away from making moves.

One name that could be very interesting for the Padres to consider going after at the trade deadline this summer is two-time MVP Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has linked Harper to San Diego, naming the Padres as a top four landing spot for the slugger.

"The thought of Harper at first base should have Preller salivating," Rymer wrote. "Had we done this a couple weeks ago, we'd be musing about whether Harper would OK a trade to a franchise that is as known for its money problems as it is for its recent challenges to the Dodgers. But now that new owners are incoming, at least one of those barriers may be shorter than it was before."

Should the Padres Trade For Bryce Harper?

Harper has been in trade rumors since last season, when he and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski traded comments about his status as being "elite" in the league. Dombrowski questioned whether Harper was still an elite player, and the star obviously took offense.

Now with the Phillies struggling this season — already having to make a change at the manager position — the slugger seems like a candidate to be moved. The Padres would be an interesting landing spot for Harper, as he would provide the lineup with much-needed slug and even more star power.

Harper could take over as the starting first baseman for the Padres, moving Gavin Sheets to a full-time designated hitter role. A lineup consisting of Ramón Laureano, Fernando Tatis Jr., Harper, Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts and Sheets would be among the best in MLB.

Harper is hitting .271 this season with seven home runs, 20 runs batted in and an OPS of .881 across 35 games. He's among the best hitters in baseball this year in terms of expected weighted on-base average and expected batting average.

The big obstacle for the Padres to land someone like Harper is that their farm system has been decimated from their recent blockbuster trades. The Phillies may not be too interested in what San Diego has to offer, and this could hinder any trade negotiations.

Another issue is the contract of Harper, especially since the Padres' payroll is very high as it is. Harper is on the books for five more seasons following 2026, and he is scheduled to make $27.5 million in 2027 and 2028, before his number drops slightly to $23.5 million over the final three years.

Tatis, Machado, Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth are all on long-term, high AAV contracts, making it potentially difficult for the Padres to add significant salary. However, with new owners coming in, it's possible money won't be an issue moving forward. A trade for a two-time MVP would certainly be quite the debut move.

Overall, Preller can never be counted out, as he has been known for pulling rabbits out of a hat before. But the idea of the Padres trading for someone like Harper seems much stronger than the reality of it actually happening this season.

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