Jackson Merrill Says Padres Can't Overlook 'Sneaky' Threat in NL West

For the San Diego Padres, the only goal in 2026 is to get back to the postseason. But the team knows that this quest will be a challenge, especially since they play in the National League West division.

Playing alongside the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers, winning the NL West will be tough. However, this is the easiest way for San Diego to ensure the postseason goal is met this year.

Like the last couple of seasons, the Padres could always get in by clinching a wild-card spot, but with the NL having so many good teams, it won't be easy. And the Padres know that it isn't just the Dodgers that they have to worry about in the NL West.

Padres starJackson Merrill discussed this fact, praising a "sneaky" team that San Diego has to watch out for. This would be the Arizona Diamondbacks, who went to the World Series just a few years ago.

“The Diamondbacks are always sneaky, no matter who they throw out there,” Merrill said to the San Diego Union-Tribune when asked about the NL West outside the Dodgers. “They’re a sneaky team. They compete. Torey [Lovullo] does a great job over there, too. It’s insane to watch him manage the way he does. … I think the Diamondbacks are a sleeper always and the Giants are always there. It’s just whether they finish the job. It’s the same with us."

Merrill also mentioned the San Francisco Giants, but they're off to a rough start this season at 0-3. The final team in the division is the Colorado Rockies — and barring something truly bizarre happening, they are being projected to finish in last place again.

Other than the Dodgers and Padres, Arizona has been the third team in the division to find success in recent years. This hasn't meant the playoffs for them aside from the World Series run in 2023, but the Diamondbacks are always a threat within the NL West division.

San Diego went 8-5 against the Diamondbacks last season, but this team can't be overlooked. Even with all the injuries that Arizona dealt with a year ago, they still made a late-season push for the playoffs.

Staying above the Diamondbacks in the division would offer the Padres a chance to make the postseason, so the pressure is on. The entire team understands this, and getting off to a strong start this season will help the postseason chances.

“We’ve got to finish the job and stay hot," Merrill said.

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