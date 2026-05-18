Padres’ Manny Machado Sends Warning Ahead of Huge Series vs Dodgers

The San Diego Padres are set to open up a huge three-game series at home against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers this week. San Diego has been able to stay afloat in the National League West division, even with all the injuries and inconsistent offense.

Somehow, the Padres have won in spite of offensive problems from Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill this season.

However, the team has been working with all three players to finds a way to get their bats to break out — and with the series against Los Angeles coming up, the time is now.

So, as the two teams get ready for the first matchup of the year, tensions are high to prove themselves. Machado sent a warning to the league ahead of the Dodgers series, saying that his offensive issues wouldn't last much longer.

“We’re going to hit,” Machado said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I have no worries that we’re not going to hit. We’re great hitters. We’re up here for a reason. We are who we are for a reason. It’s just a matter of time for us to break out again and to get rolling, and it’s going to be fun when we do it. It’s going to be even better.

"It’s been amazing to be a part of this so far, and where we are right now, and we really haven’t been contributing.”

On the year, Machado has hit .182 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .604. It has been a strange start to the season for the All-Star, but San Diego has been able to withstand his problems at the plate.

Machado hasn't lost any confidence in himself turning things around, but he understands that for this team to win, he will need to contribute.

“It’s coming," Machado said.

While the Padres have been able to keep themselves toward the top of the standings, the team will need contributions from the top of their lineup. And what better way for them to finally find their footing than against the rival Dodgers in front of the Petco Park faithful?

San Diego wants to make a statement early in the year against Los Angeles, and this is the chance to make it happen. Entering the series, the Dodgers lead the division by a half a game, giving the Padres the golden opportunity to take sole possession of first place over the next few days.

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