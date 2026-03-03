Jurickson Profar Suspended Again Proving Padres Were Right to Move On From Him

Former San Diego Padres All-Star and current Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This is the second consecutive season Profar has tested positive for PEDs. Profar was suspended for 80 games last season, his first with Atlanta after enjoying a career year with the Padres.

More news: Padres Catcher Suffers Oblique Injury, Shut Down in Spring Training

The Padres signed Profar to a minor league deal midway through the 2023 season and brought him back in 2024. The former top prospect who had struggled to live up to the hype finally put things together that year.

Profar shattered all his career-highs, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 runs batted in and an OPS of .839. He made his first career All-Star appearance, won his first Silver Slugger award and even received down-ballot MVP votes.

After his career year, the Padres elected not to bring him back, using that money elsewhere to fill out the roster. Profar ended up signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves, one that has turned into a bust due to Profar's suspensions.

Last year, Profar appeared in 80 games, slashing .245/.353/.434 with 14 home runs, 43 RBIs and an OPS of .787. Now, he's set to forfeit his entire $15 million salary for the 2026 season.

Profar is set to miss the entire season, be ineligible for the postseason and will be ineligible for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where he was set to represent the Netherlands.

Jurickson Profar wanted to return to Padres, but didn't receive contract offer

Profar revealed after the 2024 season that he wanted to return to the Padres, but didn't receive a contract offer.

“I said it after the playoffs, like, I want to be there,” Profar said after joining the Braves. “But I can’t just grab a contract and sign it. I have to receive one.”

The Padres elected not to offer Profar a contract, instead allocating that money elsewhere. As for Profar, he cashed in his career year with a big deal in Atlanta, one that has turned into a nightmare for the Braves.

Instead of bringing back Profar, the Padres signed Gavin Sheets to a minor league deal. Sheets had a career year of his own in 2025, and is back in 2026 for another season.

More news: Padres Manager Open to Using Surprise Player in Leadoff Spot This Season

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.