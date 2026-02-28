Padres Predicted to Move First Baseman Ahead of Opening Day

The San Diego Padres have a few open competitions this spring as they look to finalize their roster ahead of the 2026 season.

One of those competitions is in the infield, as there's a clear hole at first base, especially against left-handed pitching.

Gavin Sheets is expected to play first base against right-handers, but against lefties, the Padres are looking for an answer.

Nick Castellanos, who joined the Padres earlier this month, has been trying out at first base for the first time in his professional career. Offseason addition Miguel Andujar is also trying to stick at first base, as are Ty France and potentially even Sung-Mun Song, among others.

With the influx of options at first base for San Diego, MLB Network's Harold Reynolds thinks a move could be on the horizon.

"Well somebody's getting moved before the season starts," Reynolds said in response to the Padres' logjam at first base. "Now [president of baseball operations] A.J. [Preller]'s got three people he can work with over there, and be able to move guys."

If all of Castellanos, Andujar and France impress this spring, one of them would likely have some value to another team if San Diego elects to not keep all three. However, the Padres are prioritizing positional versatility, which is why all these fringe roster players are working out at multiple positions.

Sheets is a lock to make the roster after his 2025 campaign, and Castellanos will likely have a spot considering his pedigree and affordability with the Philadelphia Phillies paying him nearly all of the $20 million left on his deal.

Then there's Andujar, who joined the Padres on a $4 million deal, which likely solidifies his spot. After that, there will be competition.

As they did last year, the Padres will likely enter the season with clear platoon options between Sheets, Castellanos and Andujar. They will also utilize the positional versatility of these three players as well as Song to ensure their everyday starters are getting DH days as often as possible.

If the Padres did garner interest in any of these players, they could look to upgrade the back of their rotation, which has more question marks than any other position group on the roster right now.

