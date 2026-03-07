MLB Has Already Told Players They Will Lock Them Out, Says Padres Star

The current Major League Baseball Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1 following the 2026 season.

According to San Diego Padres star Jake Cronenworth, who's also a member of the MLB Players Association's eight-player executive subcommittee, the league has informed the players they're going to lock them out as soon as the CBA expires.

"Our primary concern? The league has unfortunately said they’re going to lock us out on Dec. 1," Cronenworth said to the Times of San Diego. "I don’t see a need for that. We all want to play, and we all want to get a deal done."

He added: "It’s surprising they’d come out this early and say that.”

Baseball hasn't had a work stoppage since 1994-95, but as of now, the two sides are very far apart on any deal. The greatest potential hurdle in agreeing to a new CBA is the idea of a salary cap, something the players have vehemently rejected, according to Cronenworth.

“We’ve taken a pretty hard stance on that,” Cronenworth said. “Not just this year, but forever. I think that shows the unity and the strength of the Players Association. Everybody can agree on that, absolutely.”

In addition to a potential salary cap and other economic issues, additional topics that could be at the forefront of negotiations include rule changes and an international draft, something the owners want.

Nevertheless, the players seem eager to make progress on a new deal that will prevent them from being forced to miss games in 2027. It doesn't sound like the owners share that eagerness, according to Padres right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta.

“We’re open to proposals, exchanging proposals and making sure there’s communication,” Pivetta said. “If you look at the last negotiations we sent them a proposal in the offseason and then didn’t hear back from the owners until mid-February. We have to communicate so we’re on the same page and don’t miss games.”

The 2026 season will be played as normal, but there will be a dark cloud hanging over the sport all year as the potential for a work stoppage looms. It's possible the sides reach an agreement before Dec. 1. But it's likely the league locks the players out, and puts a mid-March deadline to get things done before games start being missed.

