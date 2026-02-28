Why Are Padres Being Mysterious About AJ Preller's Contract Extension?

The San Diego Padres announced last week that they agreed to a multiyear contract extension with president of baseball operations A.J. Preller.

Preller, who's been with the Padres since 2014, will remain with the team at least through the 2028 season, according to the "multiyear" description on his contract. Aside from that, there isn't much publicly-available information.

“I’m incredibly grateful to John, [CEO] Erik Greupner and our ownership group for their continued trust in me and the vision we have for this organization,” Preller said in a statement last week. “San Diego is a special place, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the last decade while knowing there’s still more work to be done. I’m excited for the Padres’ future and fully committed to bringing a championship to our fans and this city.”

“A.J.’s skill and relentless commitment to winning have positioned the Padres for sustained success, and we are pleased to extend his contract,” chairman John Seidler said in the statement. “Under his guidance, our organization has continued to invest in elite talent at both the Major and Minor League levels while building a strong baseball operations, scouting and player development group. We are confident he will continue to tirelessly pursue the first World Series championship for San Diego.”

But that was it. No mention of the exact amount of years. No mention of the money. Instead, the Padres elected to be mysterious in the details. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, that was per Preller's request.

"At Preller’s request, they have not revealed the exact length of the deal," Lin wrote. " ... It seems possible that Preller’s latest contract is not as long as the deal Greupner received in 2024, when the CEO was extended through at least the 2029 season. That could be one reason the Padres are keeping the details private."

Preller was hired as the general manager of the Padres in 2014. In 2021, he was promoted to president of baseball operations and signed a massive extension through the 2026 season.

Preller has led the Padres to by far their most successful tenure, making the postseason in four of the last six years. The Padres made one National League Championship Series, where they lost in five games to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ahead of the final year of his deal, the Padres decided to extend Preller for at least a few more seasons. However, at this time, it's unknown exactly how long Preller will be under contract — which seems to be exactly the way he wants it.

