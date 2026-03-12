Nick Castellanos Makes Bold Statement Amid Padres Roster Fight

When the San Diego Padres signed Nick Castellanos in mid-February, it came with the assumption that he'd be on the team's Opening Day roster.

Castellanos, 34, was released by the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing the Padres to sign an All-Star-caliber player for the league minimum. The Phillies are paying him nearly $20 million to not suit up for them this year, while the Padres added a much-needed bat for the bottom of their order.

An All-Star in 2021 and 2023, Castellanos is coming off a down year in 2025 in which he hit .250 with 17 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .694. He's just a few years removed from a 29-homer, 106-RBI season in 2023, and played all 162 games in 2024.

Nevertheless, Castellanos didn't enter camp assuming he had a roster spot. When asked about his anticipation to get to San Diego and play in front of the fans at Petco Park, he responded, "I mean right now my anticipation level is just on today's game. I'm still trying to make the club."

Nick Castellanos entering his 14th MLB season: “I’m still trying to make the club.” pic.twitter.com/rxVXKTmZ8N — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) March 9, 2026

Castellanos' mindset is exactly what the Padres would want to see from him, as he's coming into camp trying to earn a spot, not just get one.

Castellanos has been playing at first base for the first time in his professional career as San Diego sees if he can be an option there against left-handed pitching. So far, he's passed the test, while also showing signs of his lively bat.

Castellanos is 7-for-25 (.280) with one home run, six runs batted in and an OPS of .899 thus far in Cactus League play. He's demonstrating he can be a run-producer for the bottom of the lineup, something the Padres greatly lacked last season.

Manager Craig Staammen has been impressed with the longtime outfielder's progress at first base.

"Nick is getting better," Stammen said. "Every time he’s out there, it’s a learning experience. Instead of going after those two balls that were to the second baseman Sunday, he retreated back to first base and was thinking like a first baseman. It might appear to be something that players just know, but he’s been an outfielder for most of his career and if the ball is hit, go get it. First base is a little bit different position. They are different mindsets when you have a lefty up and the second baseman is playing over. So, he’s working through those little details."

While Castellanos has been learning first base, he also told the Padres he can go to the outfield whenever they need. That positional versatility will be crucial as San Diego finalizes its Opening Day roster — one that will certainly have Castellanos on it.

