Padres' $15 Million Infielder Predicted to Have Breakout Season in 2026

San Diego Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song is predicted to have a breakout season in 2026.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel picked Song as the Padres player to monitor in his first season of stateside baseball.

"Song is a left-handed hitter with above-average power, solid-average speed, a plus arm and a solid glove; his contact rate and chase rates are both concerns against big league pitching. Reviews have been solid this spring," McDaniel writes.

The Padres signed Song to a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason for the purpose of his versatility and left-handed bat. The hope is that Song transforms into somewhat of a super utility man for the Friars.

The 29-year-old has experience playing all over the diamond, primarily at second and third base. The Padres are hoping to experiment with Song at shortstop as well as in the outfield.

"Any player that can provide versatility is a valuable player in the big leagues,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “A lot of the teams that end up getting to the World Series, winning the World Series, they have parts that are moveable. You saw it with the Dodgers last year with how they used Kiké Hernández, Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman, moving them all over the field. We see him as being able to do that — to play third base, second base, maybe some first base, maybe some outfield.”

His success at either of those positions would make Song invaluable for the Padres, who love having versatile players on the roster. The Padres are hoping Song has a similar trajectory to former Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who initially had trouble acclimating to MLB, but once he did, was a star for San Diego.

Song spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO. Now, he'll begin his journey in the big leagues with high expectations.

However, there is cause for concern that Song won't be ready to start the season.

Sung-Mun Song Not Projected to Make Padres' Opening Day Roster

Song is currently not projected to be on the Padres' Opening Day roster because of an oblique injury that has hampered his progress this spring. He aggravated his right oblique, the same one that he injured in the offseason.

"Sung-Mun Song was expected to serve as a bench option, capable of backing up anywhere in the infield. But he is being slow-played after his offseason oblique injury flared up during Cactus League play. It's unclear whether Song will be available in time for Opening Day," MLB.com's AJ Cassavell writes.

This falls in line with Stammen's comments earlier this week as the Padres skipper called Song's availability for Opening Day as a 'maybe.'

“Maybe. Any injury at this point is probably 'in question,'" Stammen said. "But things can change rather quickly. I know we look at Opening Day as like a start and a stop, but that’s just not how we look at it. We’re gonna get him right when he’s right."

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