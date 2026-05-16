Padres Notes: Another Pitcher to IL, Gavin Sheets Makes MLB History, Nick Castellanos Change

The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 2-0, on Friday evening to improve to 26-18 on the year. A Miguel Andujar RBI double started off the scoring in the fourth inning, and a Sung-Mun Song ground out produced another run in the seventh.

Right-hander Randy Vásquez delivered six scoreless innings, Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam recorded five outs and Mason Miller completed a four-out, four-strikeout save to complete the shutout.

In other news, the Padres had to place yet another pitcher on the injured list as their bad luck with pitching injuries continues. Right-hander Alek Jacob was called up in the meantime. He carries a 4.08 ERA across 12 appearances in Triple-A.

Additionally, Gavin Sheets did something that nobody has done in the long history of MLB with his three-run home run on Wednesday. A game-winning or walk-off bomb is nothing new to the former White Sox castoff, and he spoke about his most recent long ball after Wednesday's heroics.

“You just want the moment,” Sheets said. “You just want them. I’ve been in points in my career where I didn’t want it that bad. I didn’t feel good. I didn’t want it. And I think you just tell your mind, you just continue to just repeat it to yourself. You want it.

"And then you get the moment, and you’re not not afraid of it.”

Finally, veteran Nick Castellanos made a small adjustment that appears to be paying off. The designated hitter is batting .200 on the year, but has a slash line of .292/.280/.458 in his last seven games.

With a pair of All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger award to his name, Castellanos spoke on the adjustments he has been forced to make as a bench player on such a talented team — and a newfound respect that has come of it.

“Being able to do this — and know that there’s guys that have made careers doing this — I have a lot of respect for those individuals,” Castellanos said. “It’s not easy.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Placing Veteran Pitcher on Injured List, Calling Up Alek Jacob

Padres’ Gavin Sheets Accomplishes Something No MLB Player Ever Has in History

Padres' Nick Castellanos Made Small Adjustment Leading to Major Results

Padres Starting Pitcher Calls Performance 'Embarrassing'

Padres vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers for Vedder Cup Series

Padres Tweets of the Day

RBI DOUBLE FOR ANDUJAR pic.twitter.com/UKDBQMzrb7 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 16, 2026

Mama, that's a bad man. pic.twitter.com/dnAiu7smyi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 16, 2026

The Vedder Cup Rivalry is back on tonight!



The Padres lead the Series 3-0. With a win, the guitar will be coming home.



Who takes it tonight - Padres or Mariners? pic.twitter.com/QKODGR3C62 — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 15, 2026

Quality night for Vásquez. pic.twitter.com/hkhhHTpMnM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 16, 2026

We have recalled RHP Alek Jacob from Triple-A El Paso and placed RHP Matt Waldron on the 15-day IL with a right brachialis muscle injury. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 15, 2026

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