Padres' $15 Million Offseason Addition Reveals Role for 2026 Season

San Diego Padres infielder Sung-Mun Song revealed his expected role for the 2026 season as spring training in Peoria, Ariz. gets underway.

The former KBO Player of the Year spoke to reporters Wednesday and revealed he's been told by the team that he will cover third base, second base, first base, as well as some outfield.

"I was definitely told I'll be covering third, which is my main position. And then cover second, first and also maybe outfield. I've definitely talked to Craig about also covering some outfield starting spring training," Song said through an interpreter.

"But my overall goal is to be out there every single day and just play any position that they want me to be out there for.

Sung Mun Song says he’s been told that he’ll cover third base, second base, first base, and maybe some outfield as he gets ready for his first season with the Padres.



Song speaking through interpreter Sam Jeong. pic.twitter.com/sOb5OHBKOI — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) February 11, 2026

When Did the Padres Sign Sung-Mun Song?

The Padres signed Song to a four-year, $15 million deal in December. The infielder fits president of baseball operations A.J. Preller's preference when it comes to having versatile players on the roster.

Padres manager Craig Stammen praised Song's ability to play all over the diamond, which should provide the team flexibility with their lineup construction in 2026.

“Any player that can provide versatility is a valuable player in the big leagues,” said Stammen. “A lot of the teams that end up getting to the World Series, winning the World Series, they have parts that are moveable. You saw it with the Dodgers last year with how they used Kiké Hernández, Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman, moving them all over the field. We see him as being able to do that -- to play third base, second base, maybe some first base, maybe some outfield.”

The left-handed hitting Song figures to get most of his at-bats against right-handed starters this season as he gets acclimated to Major League pitching. His performance at the plate will largely dictate how often he gets plate appearances.

In 2025, Song recorded a career-high 26 home runs and 25 stolen bases across 144 games. He averaged .315 with a .387 on-base percentage, .530 slugging percentage and .917 OPS overseas last season.

The Padres hope Song can come into his own in the big leagues, similar to Ha-Seong Kim's transition in 2020. The former Padre became invaluable to the team once he was fully acclimated to MLB.

Padres pitchers and catchers held their first workout Wednesday and the team plans to hold their first full squad workout on Feb. 15.

Latest Padres News