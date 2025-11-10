Padres All-Star Projected to Sign 3-Year, $45 Million Deal
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez entered free agency after the close of the 2025 season, and NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot believes he will get a big pay day in the offseason.
Suarez opted out of the two remaining years of his contract, leaving $16 million on the table to look for a better deal on the open market. Pouliot believes Suarez will land a deal for three years and $45 million.
"At age 34, Suarez had his most encouraging season since returning to the U.S., making it an easy call for him to opt out of the final two years and $16 million the Padres owe him," Pouliot wrote. "His K:BB has improved from 2.7 in 2022-23 to 3.7 in 2024 and 4.7 in 2025. It’ll be interesting to see if San Diego works to bring him back; if they do, it’d seem to be a sign that they really do want to try Mason Miller in the rotation."
Suarez made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022, and served as a solid relief pitcher throughout his rookie season. He posted a 2.27 ERA in 2022, striking out 61 batters through 47.2 innings.
He wasn't as successful in 2023, posting his worst season to date with a 4.23 ERA through 26 appearances.
Suarez stepped into the closer role for the Padres in 2024, and has become one of the game's elites in the role. He notched 36 saves in 2024, posting a 2.77 ERA through 65 innings. He also made his first All-Star Game.
The 2025 season was more of the same from Suarez, as he logged a National League-leading 40 saves and reached his second All-Star Game. He kept a 2.97 ERA in 2025, marking the third time in four seasons he posted a number below 3.00.
While Suarez is an important part of the bullpen, the Padres won't miss him too sorely if they decide not to move to re-sign him, as they have Miller in the bullpen as well. Miller served as the Athletics' closer over the past two seasons, recording 48 saves for his former team. He also earned a save in two of his 22 regular season appearances for the Padres.
