Padres Announce Ethan Salas Roster Move Amid Spring Training

The San Diego Padres announced two roster moves on Monday night, one of them involving top catching prospect Ethan Salas.

The team reassigned Salas to minor league camp, making him the lone player reassigned in this round of cuts.

Additionally, the team revealed that right-handed pitcher Daison Acosta cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso, clearing a spot on the team's 40-man roster.

With Monday night's moves, there are now 58 players in Major League camp for San Diego.

This move doesn't come as a surprise, as Salas was going to be reassigned at some point in the coming weeks as the roster shrunk before Opening Day.

Salas, who missed most of the 2025 season with a back injury, is still a ways away from making his MLB debut.

Salas was fast-tracked to Double-A as a 17-year-old in 2023, but has struggled with his bat over the last few years.

He spent a majority of the 2024 season at High-A, where he hit .206 with an OPS of .599. He then appeared in just 10 games in 2025 — all at Double-A — where he hit .188 with an OPS of .544.

While Salas' development has been slowed a bit, he's still only 19 years old, giving him plenty of time to develop into the catcher of the future San Diego expects him to be. However, he's still at least a few years away from making his debut, so he'll head to minor league camp and likely open the season in Double-A.

Daison Acosta clears waivers

As for the other roster move, the Padres placed Acosta on waivers, but he went unclaimed, allowing them to keep him in the organization while freeing a spot on the 40-man roster.

Acosta, 27, signed a Major League contract with the Padres in December. The right-hander is yet to make his MLB debut, but the Padres saw something they liked to warrant giving him a big league contract.

Acosta signed with the New York Mets in 2016, but didn't reach higher than Double-A before being selected by the Washington Nationals in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 draft.

This past season, he appeared in 19 games at the Triple-A level for Washington, sporting a 4.71 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 21 innings. He was dominant in Double-A, pitching 30 innings to the tune of a 1.50 ERA with 46 strikeouts.

