Padres Notes: Nick Pivetta Update, Major Trade Prediction, Ethan Salas Development

The San Diego Padres dropped Saturday afternoon's contest to the Cleveland Guardians, 7-1, and fell to 7-8 overall this spring. Center fielder Bryce Johnson delivered the sole run for the Friars on the way to a 2-for-3 day in the game.

On the pitching side of things, Padres manager Craig Stammen gave an update on right-hander Nick Pivetta after his scheduled start Sunday was pushed back due to arm fatigue.The 33-year-old allowed three runs across two innings in his most recent Cactus League start.

“We’re just pushing him back a little bit," Stammen said. "He wants to work on a few things with [pitching coach] Ruben [Niebla]. A little arm fatigue probably associated with it, too. But just giving him a little 'catch your breath' and get him back out there. Nothing major.”

In other news, a potential trade proposal is put together that would get the Padres rotation to the next level. The Boston Red Sox are the would-be trade partner in this scenario and have the perfect player to fortify the San Diego rotation heading into the new season.

Finally, Padres top prospect Ethan Salas is continuing his slow progression in spring training. The 19-year-old backstop had a below-average 2024 and suffered a stress reaction in his back in 2025, but looks to have a massive bounce back campaign in 2026.

“I just took a lot of time to reflect, kind of make a plan starting forward and how I want to start going about things and I want to start playing and taking care of my business," Salas said of his offseason.

“I mean, I’m still young. I’m still (bleeping) grinding, still love this game and I know I’m going to do good things in this game.”

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Machado is a man of the people https://t.co/U8NIY7Jc8j — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) March 7, 2026

Saturday baseball on deck. pic.twitter.com/Sn5vHXzDgl — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 7, 2026

