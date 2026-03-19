Padres Announce Exciting Broadcast News Ahead of Opening Day

The 2026 Major League Baseball season for the San Diego Padres starts up next week when the team takes on the Detroit Tigers in front of the faithful at Petco Park. San Diego will be going up against two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, giving them a nice challenge to open the year.

For fans watching the game on TV, there is some exciting news coming out regarding the broadcasting team. The Padres have agreed to a contract extension to keep color TV analyst Mark Grant around for the foreseeable future.

“Mark Grant has been a fan favorite over his three decades in the booth in San Diego, and he brings humor, passion and insight to every broadcast,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in a statement. “His chemistry and genuine friendship with Don Orsillo have made Padres games must‑watch television, reflecting a partnership built on laughter and a shared love for the game. Together, they have earned recognition as the No. 1 broadcast tandem in baseball, and we’re excited to extend Mark’s role with our organization for years to come.”

Grant has been loved in the city of San Diego, next to Don Orsillo, who is the play-by-play voice of the Padres. Fans have adored the combination of the two announcers, and while the terms of the deals are unknown at this time, this is a big day for Padres fans.

Last season, Grant and Orsillo were ranked as the No. 1 local MLB broadcast team by awfulannouncing.com, showcasing the support from the baseball world. The duo has been ranked in the top five of the poll every year since 2016.

Grant also released a statement to show his appreciation for the Padres organization and its fans.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Erik, the Padres organization and our fans for allowing me to keep doing what I love,” Grant said. “Working alongside Donny every night is truly special — our friendship makes the booth feel like home. To be part of such a special broadcast team in a city and for an organization that means so much to me is something I’ll never take for granted.”

Grant pitched for San Diego from 1987-90, so his connection to the franchise is real. The veteran broadcaster brings humor to the booth, giving fans a great time each time out.

With Grant back in the fold, the Padres fans can look forward to what should be an exciting year of baseball in San Diego. The Padres may not be the World Series favorites, but this team should be back competing for a postseason spot like they have over the better part of the last decade.

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