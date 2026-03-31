Padres City Connect Jersey Debut Date Officially Revealed

The San Diego Padres are set to reveal their new City Connect jersey on Thursday, April 9, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The team will unveil the new threads that Thursday and wear them against the Colorado Rockies the following day. The Padres have remained tight-lipped about their new-look uniforms as alleged leaked photos of the new City Connect jersey have surfaced online.

CEO Erik Greupner addressed the rumors surrounding the leaked photos, but was coy about the official release date for the uniforms.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that any of the multiple leaks are true or not. All we are going to continue to say is that they will debut in April. Don't believe dates that have been thrown out there, we have not yet confirmed a date," Greupner said last week.

"When the time is right, we will give the date. And we will give everything around the uniforms and also the thinking behind why we made some of the changes and additions that we made. And why we believe these uniforms can be even more impactful than the first iteration. So, super excited to debut them in April."

Now, it's been reported that the Padres will debut the uniforms in less than two weeks.

It’s for our new City Connects pic.twitter.com/iApER7shiY — PaeperBoi (@PaeperBoi) March 27, 2026

The team retired their polarizing mint and pink threads following the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Friars first released the City Connect uniforms in 2022, and they have been worn for every Friday home game since.

The Padres will also wear their new threads for every Friday home game this season. There's been no confirmation the leaked photos of the City Connect jersey are accurate, but the images show a navy base with a primarily orange trim. Additionally, the patch on the arm appears to include a skeleton.

The leaked photos seemingly match the MLB x Nike Air Max 1 called the "San Diego Padres," which is expected to release May 15. So there's reason to believe the images are legitimate since they have practically an identical colorway.

MLB x Nike Air Max 1 "San Diego Padres" is expected to release on May 15 ⚾️🧢 https://t.co/XPHOojvnL2 pic.twitter.com/bQPQ1HHaMG — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 27, 2026

Padres Lineup Struggling to Produce in 2026

Beyond the reception of the Padres' new City Connect uniforms, the team has bigger concerns. The Padres lineup has generated just 23 hits and six extra-base hits through the first four games of the season.

The Friars have scored just nine times in their first four games.

"Today was definitely a struggle,” manager Craig Stammen said following the Padres' 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday. “We didn’t hit too many as hard as we had in the previous three games. But that guy, he threw the ball good tonight. Pitching in the big leagues is tough. We’ve got to be able to battle every single day, scratch a few runs across.”

The Padres enter Tuesday's matchup with a 1-3 record, which is their worst four-game start to a season since 2018 (when they were 0-4).

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