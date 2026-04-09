Padres City Connect Jerseys for 2026 Season Finally Unveiled

The San Diego Padres unveiled their City Connect jerseys for the 2026 season.

Nike released a statement on social media regarding the new threads in San Diego: "Two Cultures. One Family.

"The San Diego Padres’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform is a continued celebration of the binational region, culture and traditions.

"From the La Catrina patch to the marigold pattern sublimated onto the sleeves and bone-colored pants, the uniforms were inspired by Dia de los Muertos, as The Padres honor the traditions and the people that make the region special.

"Available now at Nike.com."

Two Cultures. One Family.



The San Diego Padres’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform is a continued celebration of the binational region, culture and traditions.



From the La Catrina patch to the marigold pattern sublimated onto the sleeves and bone-colored pants, the uniforms were… pic.twitter.com/JV1mE1HgQG — Nike (@Nike) April 9, 2026

Two countries. Two cultures. Together as one. pic.twitter.com/z2dX4w3HOd — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 9, 2026

The City Connect jerseys are now available for purchase, with the team set to debut their new uniforms Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

A line has already started to form outside of Petco Park for the City Connect 2.0 release. According to FOX 5 San Diego's Julian Del Gaudio, the first fan arrived at 8 p.m. Wednesday night to start the line.

Line starting to form outside of Petco Park for the #Padres City Connect 2.0 release.



The first person arrived at 8pm Wednesday night! #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/gyLbrtFJCU — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) April 9, 2026

Padres CEO Erik Greupner was forced to address leaked images of the City Connect jerseys, which surfaced online earlier this season. Greupner didn't confirm whether the photos were accurate, but revealed the team would release the new threads in April.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that any of the multiple leaks are true or not. All we are going to continue to say is that they will debut in April. Don't believe dates that have been thrown out there, we have not yet confirmed a date," Greupner said last month.

"When the time is right, we will give the date. And we will give everything around the uniforms and also the thinking behind why we made some of the changes and additions that we made. And why we believe these uniforms can be even more impactful than the first iteration. So, super excited to debut them in April."

The team retired their polarizing mint and pink City Connect jerseys following the conclusion of the 2025 season. The Friars first released the City Connect uniforms in 2022, and they have been worn for every Friday home game since.

That tradition will continue with the Padres' new uniforms as well.

The City Connect jerseys 2.0 matches the MLB x Nike Air Max 1 called the "San Diego Padres," which is expected to release May 15. The design of the shoes gave many fans confidence the leaked images were legitimate since they have practically an identical colorway.

MLB x Nike Air Max 1 "San Diego Padres" is expected to release on May 15 ⚾️🧢 https://t.co/XPHOojvnL2 pic.twitter.com/bQPQ1HHaMG — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 27, 2026

Padres Kick Off Seven-Game Homestand Thursday

The Padres went 4-2 on their first road trip of the season, facing the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Really good road trip,” manager Craig Stammen said following the Padres' 8-2 win over the Pirates in Wednesday's series finale. “We played pretty good, showed some toughness this trip.”

Now, the Friars have returned to San Diego to square off against the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners. The Padres will debut their City Connect jerseys Friday against the Rockies.

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