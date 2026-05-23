Padres Quietly Change Name of Viral Petco Park Burger After Dodgers Controversy

The San Diego Padres fell short in their crucial series against the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week, dropping two of three games to their rivals.

But one of the bigger storylines from off the field came from a burger inside Petco Park.

At the Hodads, a famous burger spot in San Diego located in the stadium, the name of a burger went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The "FTD" burger made its way across social media, with many fans dissecting what the name actually meant: "F--- the Dodgers". This caused a lot of opinions from people all over soxial media, with many of them going after the Padres for the name.

The fact that it has three onion rings on it didn't help.

There's a "Fuck the Dodgers" burger at the Padres stadium. It has three rings on it



(via u/redsolocuppp) pic.twitter.com/AzvKg8KoZb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 21, 2026

Following the backlash that the Padres received, Hodads has now changed the name of the burger at the locations throughout the stadium.

As pointed out by Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune, there are a handful of new names for the burgers, one at each location:

For the Diegans Burger

For the Division Burger

Foul to Dinger Burger

For the Dugout Burger

Final update from the fourth location: pic.twitter.com/fQ2HISfiG0 — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 23, 2026

Whether the name of the burger was what fans across social media believed it to be or not, the Padres clearly wanted to fix things.

This is just another installment of the intense rivalry between the two franchises that has continued to be at the center of baseball. This seems to be all in good fun, even if there was some backlash from the burger name.

The Dodgers were able to establish themselves in the first series against the Padres, and San Diego will now need to adjust. While the two teams are neck-and-neck for the National League West division, the Dodgers made it clear they were the better team.

However, this could be a good thing for the Padres and will now force them to look inward to figure out how to take down the reigning champions. San Diego has the talent to compete with the Dodgers, but timely hitting and pitching are needed to overcome their rivals.

Until proven otherwise, the Dodgers are the team to beat, and like every other franchise in baseball, the Padres are looking to knock Los Angeles off.

The Padres will have another shot at the Dodgers in late June, when Los Angeles returns to Petco Park for a three-game series on June 26-28. The two teams will then play each other again shortly after, when the scene shifts over to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series from July 2-4.

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