Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

As the 2026 MLB season gets going this week, the San Diego Padres are looking to defy expectations heading into the year. While inside the building, confidence is high around the clubhouse, the expectations from the outside are very different from those in years past.

Over the last few years, the Padres have been viewed as a strong World Series contender entering the year. But this season, they are at best being seen as a fringe playoff team in the National League due to a lackluster offseason and overall roster.

There are real questions around the starting rotation coming into the season, and this could limit the ceiling of the group. San Diego saw some key players — such as Dylan Cease — leave, and others are dealing with injuries.

With the starting rotation in flux, the offense of the Padres is going to be relied upon even more than before. Everything when it comes to San Diego starts and ends with star Fernando Tatis Jr., and he seems to be in a good place heading into the year.

Tatis is the energizer for this team, and if he is clicking, the rest of the guys will follow suit. The veteran has worked hard this offseason to get his body right, and now he is excited to prove himself all over again to the rest of baseball.

“I ended up being healthy and in a good spot with my body,” Tatis said to the San Diego Union-Tribune of his offseason. “So I started to kick it up a little bit earlier. … I feel better. Physically and mentally. But I feel like my body is way better spot.”

Tatis has dealt with a handful of injuries over the last few years, but he remains one of the most exciting players in baseball today. The Padres star will have to step up even more this year for the team to defy expectations, and San Diego will be counting on him to fully bounce back to form.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Tatis said to the Tribune. “I’m dealing with 1,000 things. Just having that curse — it’s also a blessing, but a curse — that you know that you’re just better than what you’re showing.”

Last season, Tatis played in 155 games, hitting .268 with 25 home runs and 71 runs batted in. This marked the fourth straight year that he hit at least 21 home runs, but he isn't satisfied with his performance.

“For me, everybody knows that there’s more,” Tatis said. “There’s more in there.”

For this team to maximize the season, getting off to a fast start will be crucial. Tatis and the Padres will have their first chance to prove themselves against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers in front of the Petco Park faithful on Thursday.

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