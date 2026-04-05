Padres' Fernando Tatis Says He's Learned How to Mature in MLB Career

Since entering the big leagues, Fernando Tatis Jr. has been one of the more exciting players in all of baseball. His ability to make incredible plays mixed with towering home run, has earned him a strong reputation around MLB — and he helps to give the San Diego Padres a chance to win each time out.

But Tatis has dealt with some down moments in his career, including a suspension and off-the-field injuries. However, the veteran has learned to overcome some of the struggles to become the best player that he can possibly be.

As Tatis moves forward in his seventh season in the big leagues, he spoke about the changes he has made. Maturity has been a key for the Padres star.

“I had to learn how to mature, how to stay in the game, stay locked in, play defense, change the game playing defense,” Tatis said. “You’ve just got to stay in the game not just for yourself but for the rest of the team that is out there competing.”

These words came after Tatis hit a ninth-inning double on Saturday with two outs in a 2-2 game. Tatis was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts heading into the at-bat. He ended up scoring the game-winning run.

Tatis has become more of a leader for the Padres, and he has let his play on the field do a lot of the talking. The veteran has also flourished defensively, moving to the outfield ahead of the 2023 season.

Since the move, he has earned two Gold Glove awards in the outfield, mastering his craft for San Diego. This has allowed the Padres to make other roster moves and shows the flexibility that he offers the team.

Even new manager Craig Stammen has noticed a change in Tatis this season. Stammen has been with the club in behind-the-scenes roles over the last few years, so he has seen different sides to the star.

“He’s engaged in the game, and he knows that he can impact the game in many different ways,” Stammen said. “And he’s not taking his at-bats out to right field. He’s still locked in, and knows that he can make a game saving play, you know, anywhere he is on the field. And that was what we kind of saw. That catch he made in right center is pretty amazing."

Last season, Tatis hit .268 with 25 home runs and 71 runs batted in, making another All-Star team. His play saw him finish eighth in the National League MVP race, and he helped the Padres get back to the playoffs.

If the Padres want to make any noise in the NL this season, Tatis will need to be his full superstar self. San Diego doesn't have the same powerful roster that they've had in recent years, so Tatis will be relied upon more heavily.

But one thing is for certain: his confidence isn't lost, and the Padres are excited for the future. Tatis is only 27 years old, so there are still a lot of chapters left to be written in his baseball story.

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